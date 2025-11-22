Three Questions Ahead of Auburn's Game Against Mercer
Entering Saturday's game against Mercer, the Auburn Tigers still have a myriad of questions to answer regarding the game. Now, by every metric and stat, Auburn should win this game easily and without too much resistance from its opponent.
However, nothing in college football is certain, and you never truly know how a fluke incident can serve as the catalyst for random events that make the game closer than many expect. Yet, from a talent standpoint, Auburn stands far ahead of its FCS visitors, making this contest less than competitive.
How much does the offense change without Ashton Daniels?
Interim head coach D.J. Durkin announced that Ashton Daniels will sit out the game, allowing him to maintain a redshirt for next season. As a result, former starter Jackson Arnold and true freshman Deuce Knight will take the snaps in the game and should play the entire way through.
Knight will get the start.
Without Daniels, Auburn's offensive playcalling may adjust to better suit Arnold's skill set and Knight's inexperience, potentially focusing on more conservative plays and emphasizing the run game. With Daniels, Auburn gave Vanderbilt a scare before losing in overtime; he was able to use the entire offense, something no quarterback has done in years against a ranked opponent.
Arnold, under a calm playcalling apparatus, should flash the same traits he did against Baylor, especially his decisiveness. The transfer looked more confident than any game this season. Luckily, Mercer provides an FCS defense to attack. The Bears play in a lower division but are still a dangerous team.
Pass rusher Andrew Zock is an undersized defensive end but wins with pursuit and hustle that will keep him viable through plays where it looked like he's blocked. Moreover, the receiver group should thrive early, putting the game away.
Mercer protects well, and what should Auburn change to compensate for that?
In all honesty, nothing needs to change, as Auburn has consistently played elite defense all year. The reason they are still fighting for bowl eligibility is the offense under Hugh Freeze. The defense kept the team in games that the offense ultimately lost. In this case, the outcome isn't really in doubt, but they need to stay sharp.
With Alabama on the horizon and the dual opportunity of ruining their College Playoff hopes and gaining a bowl invitation, unleashing the full force of the team's capabilities becomes necessary.
What statistical milestones could happen during the game?
First, Jeremiah Cobb needs 96 yards to reach 1,000, which, in the era of opt-outs and the transfer portal, still holds significance.
Cobb, despite nearing the milestone, still feels rather underutilized. However, in the grand scheme, gathering berries late in the season could help later. If there has been a quiet offensive MVP through the year, it's the junior. No one has played a more consistent brand of football, excelling in what was asked of him.
Overview
The Mercer game should be an opportunity for backups to gain much-needed field time and experience for whatever comes next. With so many close games, those precious snaps have not been spread widely. This game provides those chances.