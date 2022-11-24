Lane Kiffin is probably going to be Auburn's next head coach. But when is it happening?

It's probably going to be Lane Kiffin.

According to our sources at Auburn Daily, we believe that Kiffin is the most likely option to become Auburn's next head coach by a longshot. Let's be clear on what this is not:

This is not a report. This is piece is hypothetical. Kiffin hasn't accepted an offer from Auburn - but he also hasn't signed the extension Ole Miss gave him, either.

This is an opinion piece about when Auburn could/should hire Lane Kiffin. With that being said...

If Kiffin is to be Auburn's next head coach, what makes the most sense timeline wise?

Here are some days it could happen:

Black Friday, after the Egg Bowl

A hiring the morning or afternoon after the Egg Bowl is possible, regardless of whether or not the Rebels pick up the rivalry win on Thanksgiving.

According to ESPN, Kiffin "told the (Ole Miss) players his focus was on Mississippi State and nothing else - and that any reports out there about his accepting another offer were totally false" earlier this week.

Matt Zenitz of On3 reported last night that Kiffin has informed his players that "unless something significantly changes, he’s planning on staying as the head coach of the Rebels."

No official word has been released on whether or not Kiffin has signed the contract extension Ole Miss gave him a week ago.

Saturday, after the Iron Bowl

There's almost no chance that this happens, especially if Auburn somehow finds a way to pull off the monstrous upset - but it's not out of the realm of possibility.

If the news were to somehow break before the Iron Bowl that Kiffin was the guy, it would rob Auburn and interim Cadillac Williams of attention in one of the most significant rivalries in college sports. That would not be fair to either him or the players.

Sunday, at any point

The final Sunday of the regular season is often referred to as "Black Sunday" because of the amount of firings that come immediately following the conclusion of the regular season slate.

However, it could be the right time for Auburn to hire a head coach.

Right now, Sunday looks like the most likely time for the Tigers' to hire Kiffin (IF they do). It allows current interim coach Cadillac Williams to have his moment with his team in the Iron Bowl and gives Cohen a chance to finalize things during the 48-hour stretch between the Egg Bowl and Sunday.

An overview of Kiffin's resume:

Record at Ole Miss: 23-10

Overall Record: 84-43

Head coaching experience: Oakland Raiders, Tennessee, USC, Florida Atlantic, Ole Miss

Other experience: Fresno State (assistant), Colorado State (GA), Jacksonville Jaguars (DQC), USC (TE, WR, PGC, OC), Alabama (OC/QB)

Kiffin has recently been having some fun online trolling a report that he was quitting Ole Miss and leaving for Auburn after the Egg Bowl. However, there has yet to be a public announcement on whether or not he signed the extension that the Rebels offered him a week ago... on top of that, he's not been emphatic about not leaving Mississippi in his responses to media questions about the Tigers' job opening.

Again, Matt Zenitz reported that Kiffin told players he was staying, but how much weight does that really carry, especially when taking the entire situation into consideration?

His motives (outside of a desire for attention) are unknown.

If Auburn does not get Kiffin, here are some other names you may hear floating around the rumor mill:

