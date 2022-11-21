Skip to main content

Auburn coaching target Lane Kiffin makes 'pine box' joke in latest press conference

No pine box speeches for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

No surprise to anyone, Lane Kiffin has jokes.

The current Ole Miss coach is reportedly Auburn's primary No. 1 target in their coaching search. As the weeks have progressed since the Tigers' fired Bryan Harsin, Kiffin's name has only grown larger and larger on social media and in talk across the college football world.

There's a chance Kiffin makes the move to Auburn following this weekend. His attempt at pushback towards the rumors have not carried much weight, especially considering Ole Miss offered him an extension last week - an extension that he has yet to sign.

After being asked if there are any outside distractions for the Rebel players heading into the Egg Bowl, Kiffin decided to throw out a joke:

“They don’t. They know how we operate," Kiffin said. "It’s a pro mindset. I’m extremely happy here. I feel we have really good support. I could give you a pine box speech. I don’t know what to say.”

The comment is in reference to what former Auburn head coach Tommy Tuberville said a little less than a week before leaving Ole Miss for the Plains in 1999. “They’ll have to carry me out of here in a pine box,” Tuberville said right before making the move.

Strap in, folks. The next few days could be some interesting ones at Auburn.

Owen Pappoe ranked among best linebackers in the country

Auburn may still make a bowl game

Lane Kiffin answers questions about the Auburn job

Here's what Carnell Williams said to Jarquez Hunter before the touchdown pass

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin watches on during warmups before an NCAA college football game between Mississippi and Vanderbilt in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Football

Auburn coaching target Lane Kiffin makes 'pine box' joke in latest press conference

By Lance Dawe
Nov 20, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (1) dunks the ball as Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn in the NBA: Jabari Smith and Isaac Okoro both have big nights

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Mascot Aubie and Alabama mascot Big Al stand on the steps of the state capitol building as Alabama Governor Kay Ivey greets college and university mascots from across the state to recognize College Colors Day during an event with the Higher Education Partnership in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday September 1, 2022. Colors03
Football

Auburn opens as massive underdogs against Alabama

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Tigers tight end John Samuel Shenker (47) breaks free for a touchdown after a catch during overtime during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 24-22 in 4OT.
Football

A look at Auburn's depth chart heading into the Iron Bowl

By Lance Dawe
Indiana Hoosiers running back Shaun Shivers (2) breaks a tackle in the fourth quarter of a college football game against the Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Ncaaf Indiana Hoosiers At Cincinnati Bearcats Sept 24 0381
Football

Tracking Auburn Football's transfers in 2022: Week Twelve

By Lindsay Crosby
Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) watches the game from the side line during the first half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
News

Former Auburn wide receiver trolls former Alabama player on Twitter

By Jack Singley
Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail (1)
Podcasts

Podcast: Is Lane Kiffin still the number one choice?

By Zac Blackerby
Owen Pappoe (0) celebrates a play during the football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 12, 2022. Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers
Football

Owen Pappoe has accepted Senior Bowl invite

By Zac Blackerby