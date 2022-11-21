Auburn coaching target Lane Kiffin makes 'pine box' joke in latest press conference

No surprise to anyone, Lane Kiffin has jokes.

The current Ole Miss coach is reportedly Auburn's primary No. 1 target in their coaching search. As the weeks have progressed since the Tigers' fired Bryan Harsin, Kiffin's name has only grown larger and larger on social media and in talk across the college football world.

There's a chance Kiffin makes the move to Auburn following this weekend. His attempt at pushback towards the rumors have not carried much weight, especially considering Ole Miss offered him an extension last week - an extension that he has yet to sign.

After being asked if there are any outside distractions for the Rebel players heading into the Egg Bowl, Kiffin decided to throw out a joke:

“They don’t. They know how we operate," Kiffin said. "It’s a pro mindset. I’m extremely happy here. I feel we have really good support. I could give you a pine box speech. I don’t know what to say.”

The comment is in reference to what former Auburn head coach Tommy Tuberville said a little less than a week before leaving Ole Miss for the Plains in 1999. “They’ll have to carry me out of here in a pine box,” Tuberville said right before making the move.

Strap in, folks. The next few days could be some interesting ones at Auburn.

