Ole Miss podcaster states Lane Kiffin will make a "Lateral Move" if he takes the Auburn job

Steven Willis, host of the daily Ole Miss podcast Locked on Ole Miss, has shared his opinions on the rumors of their current head coach leaving for Auburn.

"This is being handled extremely poorly for basically a lateral move," Willis said, talking about the potential of Lane Kiffin heading to the Plains.

Willis also mentions that fans shouldn't claim that Auburn is a better job just because they could potentially offer a candidate more money to come coach for them.

The idea that many Ole Miss fans have used to dissuade themselves into believing that Kiffin would choose to stay at Ole Miss instead of leaving has been this exact concept, Ole Miss to Auburn is a lateral move.

The statistics and amenities that Auburn Football and the University have to offer as a whole seem to debunk that theory.

Auburn Athletics ranked 10th nationally in estimated program value sitting at $117 million in revenue. Auburn football alone made $51.6 million dollars in the 2019-2020 fiscal year. That combined with a new state-of-the-art facility, the Woltosz Football Performance Center, makes the Auburn job very appealing for any candidate.

Ole Miss was not far behind as they ranked 14th and gained $49 million dollars during the same fiscal year.

History also adds evidence that Auburn is a better program and job.

Auburn has won two National titles and has won eight SEC Championships dating back to their first one in 1957. The Tigers have also appeared in five SEC championship games since 2000. Ole Miss has won zero National titles or SEC titles in that time frame but has won three in the history of their program. They have not appeared in an SEC championship game since it was instituted in 1992.

Willis makes a fair point in saying that Auburn would pay a coach more, but he fails to mention that Auburn makes more money than Ole Miss. Auburn is not lateral or equal to Ole Miss, historically speaking it is a better program.

Related Stories

Auburn opens as massive underdog against Alabama

Lane Kiffin: ' That's news to me, Jon'

A look at Auburn's depth chart heading into the Iron Bowl

Auburn may be headed to a bowl game, even if they finish 5-7

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch