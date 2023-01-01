WATCH: Former Auburn QB Jarrett Stidham tearing up San Francisco 49ers in first start with Raiders

Jarrett Stidham is going off in his first start with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Last week, the Raiders announced they would be benching starting quarterback Derek Carr in favor of Stidham for the remainder of the season. Now, he's playing as best he can in his first start this year against the 11-4 San Francisco 49ers.

As it stands in the third quarter, Stidham is 15-of-20 passing for 222 yards and three touchdowns - his latest being an extended play on third down, where he rolled to his left and bought just enough time to see Davante Adams wide open on the back end for the score.

Up until this point in his career, Stidham has completed 52.4% of his passes for 342 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. He was a two-year starter at Auburn after playing one season with the Baylor Bears. Stidham was selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

You can watch the highlight of his most recent touchdown pass below.

