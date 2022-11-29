Arkansas quarterback plans to enter the transfer portal

Arkansas backup quarterback Malik Hornsby plans to enter the portal according to a tweet from his personal account on Monday.

"First and foremost I want to thank Coach Pittman & Coach Briles for giving me the opportunity to play here at the University of Arkansas," Hornsby said in the tweet. "I want to thank my family, friends, and supporters that I have gained along the way. To my teammates, my brothers, I will cherish every moment we had."

Hornsby was in the portal after last season but then decided to pull his name back out and stay at Arkansas last January.

He has played some receiver at Arkansas but settled in at quarterback. He made his first start at quarterback against LSU. He would eventually get benched by Cade Fortin. The Razorbacks have two quarterbacks on scholarship now, KJ Jefferson and incoming freshman Malachi Singleton.

Auburn will more than likely go after a quarterback in the transfer portal this offseason. With TJ Finley's future in question, Robby Ashford, Zach Calzada, and Holden Geriner is the current group to battle for Auburn's QB1 next season under Hugh Freeze.

