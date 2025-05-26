McVay on Drafting Jarquez Hunter: 'There's No Question That's Who I Want'
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay didn't hide the fact that he was desperate to draft former Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter.
In fact, he was so desperate that when the possibility of adding Hunter on Day Three was dwindling, the Rams made a trade to move up in the Fourth Round just to grab him.
Los Angeles traded the No. 127 pick and No. 190 pick to Indianapolis to move up to No. 117 and promptly selected Hunter.
"There's no question that's who I want," McVay said to Rams' general manager Les Snead in a video shared to X. "... I didn't think we'd be able to get him today unless we did that. That was my top player for today."
It isn't a surprise that McVay had zeroed in on Hunter after his strong four-year collegiate career. Hunter rushed for 3,371 yards and 25 touchdowns, which included a 1,200-yard, eight-touchdown senior season a year ago before being named First Team All-SEC.
Not to mention, Hunter is a typical McVay-style back at 5-foot-10 and weighing 209 pounds. The four running backs currently on the Rams' roster - Kyren Williams, Cody Shrader, Ronnie Rivers and Blake Corum - all average at just under 5-foot-9 while weighing 204.5 pounds.
"We've loved your tape for a long time. You're our kind of guy," McVay told Hunter after drafting him.
Los Angeles choosing Hunter wasn't necessarily a surprise for the former Auburn star. Hunter had met with the organization multiple times during the pre-draft process, and it was clear that the organization was a good fit.
"I felt like it was just this connection with me and the coaches, and I feel like this (is) a place I can come and just show my talents," Hunter said.
For now, Hunter will have to focus on making the 53-man roster, although his chances seem strong considering McVay's investment into selecting him. The Rams will resume offseason OTAs on Friday before opening mandatory minicamp from June 13-15.