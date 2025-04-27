Minnesota Vikings Sign Another Undrafted Auburn Tigers Linebacker
The Auburn Tigers have a second linebacker heading to Minnesota. Austin Keys was signed by the Minnesota Vikings and is one of four Auburn Tigers to join the team. Alongside Keys, linebacker Dorian Mausi (the Tigers’ leader in tackles), wide receiver Robert Lewis and punter Oscar Chapman have all signed with the Vikings.
Keys joined the Tigers after three seasons with Ole Miss, two of which he could play. He was redshirted in 2020. He spent his final two years with Auburn. During his time with Ole Miss, he played in 22 games. He made 51 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
With Auburn, he played in 20 games, making 69 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, four pass deflections and a forced fumble. In his collegiate career, he ended up appearing in 42 games, 120 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, four pass deflections, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
The Minnesota Vikings have a massive group of linebackers, especially after the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft and the group of undrafted signings they have made. On top of that, they have a group of clear starters in Jonathan Greenard, Blake Cashman and Andrew Van Ginkel, all who should be expected starters this upcoming season.
For Keys, he will need to impress to the point that he can try to get into the third-string spot or at the very least, make the practice squad if he wants to stay around the Vikings. With his teammate Auburn Dorian Mausi around, that may be difficult for Keys to do as Mausi is a ball-magnet. OTAs aren’t too far away and that will be the first real test to see who will make it on the rosters.