Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz had multiple different things to say about the Auburn football team

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz had multiple positive things to say about the Auburn football team at SEC Media Days.

Drinkwitz was a part of the Auburn coaching staff during the 2010 season, where Cam Newton led the Tigers to a National Championship. He is very aware of the culture and tradition that come with being a part of Auburn.

Coach Drinkwitz was asked, "Your guys' trip to Auburn this year will be a reunion of sorts for you, where you started your college football career. Wanted to ask you about just what that time on the plains meant for you, and then also Bryan Harsin, whose staff you were on, what you learned working for him?"

He had this to say in response to that question, "Yeah, I mean, obviously, it's not really going to be a time of reflection for me. We've got a job to do. We had a great experience at Auburn. Once you're a part of Auburn, you're always a part of Auburn. Obviously, the experience to win a national championship, I thought college football was relatively easy when that happened.

Some of the most formidable years I had. I think about some of the lessons that Coach Chizik, Coach Malzahn taught me, some of the experiences I had with great coaches. Curtis Luper is on my staff, Erik Link is on my staff, Ryan Russell, Brett Whiteside is on our staff, guys that I met while I was at Auburn.

I think about that place, the sacrifice, really the risk that my wife and I took to jump into college football.

I think I'll think mostly about her and the courage that she gave me in order to make that challenge. She worked a job and took care of our daughter while I was making very little money with no insurance. It was a good experience.

As far as going against Coach Harsin, obviously I know that his team is going to be tough, well-prepared. They're going to be physical. He's going to do a great job as the play-caller with a variety of schemes. Defensively I know he's got Jeff Schmedding calling the defense. They're going to be multiple, aggressive. It will be a real test for us."

This was high praise for Coach Harsin and his football team from another coach in the SEC.

Harsin is clearly well respected by his peers, and opposing coaches know that a Harsin coached team will play hard-nosed football and be disciplined.

It will be very exciting to hear Coach Harsin speak at SEC Media Days about what his team will look like in 2022.

