Offensive line target Gernorris Wilson de-commits from Auburn

The first domino has fallen in the post-Bryan Harsin era of recruiting.

Auburn commit Gernorris Wilson has de-committed from the Tigers. The area of most need for Auburn is at the offensive line, Wilson obviously saw a need and a place for his skillset at Auburn. He becomes the first target that has committed to the Tigers to announce that they are reopening their recruitment following the news of Bryan Harsin being fired as the head coach of Auburn football.

Wilson released his decision earlier today on Twitter:

The tackle/guard combo player has seen many big-time programs show interest in him and with him reopening his commitment this could be trouble for a player that the Tigers desperately wanted. Wilson has an excellent frame for any position on the line, he is listed as six foot five and weighs 285 pounds.

Florida, though they have not offered will be a team to watch as they will try to involve themselves as quickly and as hard as possible. Kentucky and Florida State are both interested as well. Wilson has taken multiple visits to Florida and Florida State as they look to keep the Florida native in state.

Auburn will maintain a fixture in the recruiting process for Wilson, however, until a head coach is named the likelihood of him committing to the Tigers again remains low.

