Skip to main content

Offensive line target Gernorris Wilson de-commits from Auburn

The three-star Floridian has decided to reopen his recruitment.

The first domino has fallen in the post-Bryan Harsin era of recruiting.

Auburn commit Gernorris Wilson has de-committed from the Tigers. The area of most need for Auburn is at the offensive line, Wilson obviously saw a need and a place for his skillset at Auburn. He becomes the first target that has committed to the Tigers to announce that they are reopening their recruitment following the news of Bryan Harsin being fired as the head coach of Auburn football.

Wilson released his decision earlier today on Twitter:

The tackle/guard combo player has seen many big-time programs show interest in him and with him reopening his commitment this could be trouble for a player that the Tigers desperately wanted. Wilson has an excellent frame for any position on the line, he is listed as six foot five and weighs 285 pounds.

Florida, though they have not offered will be a team to watch as they will try to involve themselves as quickly and as hard as possible. Kentucky and Florida State are both interested as well. Wilson has taken multiple visits to Florida and Florida State as they look to keep the Florida native in state.

Auburn will maintain a fixture in the recruiting process for Wilson, however, until a head coach is named the likelihood of him committing to the Tigers again remains low.

Must read stories

Auburn fires Bryan Harsin

Auburn hires MSU AD John Cohen as new athletic director

Lane Kiffin Auburn's first target to be head coach

Takeaways from Auburn's 41-27 loss to Arkansas

Auburn baseball defeats Alabama in exhibition game

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Auburn's offensive line: Tate Johnson, Brandon Council, Austin Troxell, and Keiondre Jones vs Penn State.
Football

Offensive line target Gernorris Wilson de-commits from Auburn

By Jack Singley
Mississippi State's Athletic Director John Cohen speaks about MSU's 2021 Baseball National Championship Friday, July 2, 2021. Msu Parade And Ceremony18
News

What does the John Cohen hire mean for Auburn Athletics?

By Lindsay Crosby
Sep 10, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Mississippi State Bulldogs helmet at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Football

What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's matchup with Mississippi State?

By Andrew Stefaniak
Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin walks off the field during a timeout during the first quarter of the game against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Report: Lane Kiffin is Auburn’s first target to be head coach

By Lance Dawe
Sep 11, 2021; Memphis, TN, USA; Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders walks up and down the sideline in the Southern Heritage Classic between Tennessee State University and Jackson State University at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Henry Taylor-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Ten coaching candidates to replace Bryan Harsin

By Lance Dawe
Coach Bryan Harsin during the game between Auburn and San Jose State at Jordan Hare Stadium. Austin Perryman/AU Athletics
Football

Bryan Harsin has been fired by the Auburn Tigers

By Lance Dawe
Mississippi State Athletic Director John Cohen, left, introduces new MSU basketball coach Chris Jans, right, during a news conference at MSU in Starkville Wednesday. March 23, 2022. Tcl Msu Chris Jans 03
Football

John Cohen to be named Auburn athletic director after resigning from Mississippi State

By Lance Dawe
Sep 18, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) and head coach Mike Leach (right) look on during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn opens as a double-digit underdog at Mississippi State

By Jack Singley