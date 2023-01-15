Former three-star Ole Miss linebacker Austin Keys commits to Auburn

Auburn has bagged another transfer linebacker.

Austin Keys, a three-star linebacker for the Ole Miss Rebels, has committed to Auburn, per his social media. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Keys played three seasons for the Rebels, accumulating 51 tackles, 3.5 TFL, and 2.0 sacks. He had a career high 39 tackles this past season before entering the portal.

He joins a loaded transfer portal class for the Tigers, which currently sits inside the top five nationally:

Four-star RB Brian Battie (USF)

Four-star LB DeMario Tolan (LSU)

Four-star DL Justin Rogers (Kentucky)

Four-star DL Mosiah Nasili-Kite (Maryland)

Four-star OT Dillon Wade (Tulsa)

Four-star OL Avery Jones (ECU)

Four-star OT Gunner Britton (WKU)

Four-star TE Rivaldo Fairweather (FIU)

Three-star LB Austin Keys (Ole Miss)

Three-star EDGE Elijah McAllister (Vanderbilt)

Three-star DL Lawrence Johnson (Purdue)

Three-star WR Nick Mardner (Cincinnati)

He's the second linebacker commit for Auburn (alongside DeMario Tolan), who desperately needs help at the position.

Auburn currently sits at No. 18 nationally in the 247Sports recruiting rankings, and No. 7 in the SEC.

Ole Miss has lost 21 players to the transfer portal since the start of the 2022 season.

