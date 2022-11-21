Skip to main content

Owen Pappoe has accepted Senior Bowl invite

It looks like Owen Pappoe will be entering the NFL Draft.

Owen Pappoe is going to enter the NFL Draft. 

After Auburn football posted a graphic of the news that Owen Pappoe has accepted his invitation to participate in the Senior Bowl, it became clear that the Tigers will not have him on the roster next season. 

Pappoe flirted with the possibility of entering the NFL Draft a season ago but decided to come back and play one more season on the Plains. After dealing with an injury suffered in the game against Penn State, the hope was that his play in 2022 would help prove to scouts that he was back at 100 percent. 

It will be fun to see how Pappoe is used in Senior Bowl practices. Last year, we saw Roger McCreary almost exclusively play slot corner/nickel in practices. Perhaps Pappoe will see some snaps at defensive back or nickel on top of some reps at linebacker to show his range and athleticism. 

Pappoe should test well in the pre-draft process. His speed and burst is his biggest strength and his traits should translate to the next level. The Senior Bowl is in Mobile. 

Owen Pappoe ranked among best linebackers in the country

Auburn may still make a bowl game

Lane Kiffin answers questions about the Auburn job

Here's what Carnell Williams said to Jarquez Hunter before the touchdown pass

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Auburn Mascot Aubie and Alabama mascot Big Al stand on the steps of the state capitol building as Alabama Governor Kay Ivey greets college and university mascots from across the state to recognize College Colors Day during an event with the Higher Education Partnership in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday September 1, 2022. Colors03
Football

Auburn opens as massive underdogs against Alabama

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Tigers tight end John Samuel Shenker (47) breaks free for a touchdown after a catch during overtime during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 24-22 in 4OT.
Football

A look at Auburn's depth chart heading into the Iron Bowl

By Lance Dawe
Indiana Hoosiers running back Shaun Shivers (2) breaks a tackle in the fourth quarter of a college football game against the Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Ncaaf Indiana Hoosiers At Cincinnati Bearcats Sept 24 0381
Football

Tracking Auburn Football's transfers in 2022: Week Twelve

By Lindsay Crosby
Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) watches the game from the side line during the first half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
News

Former Auburn wide receiver trolls former Alabama player on Twitter

By Jack Singley
Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail (1)
Podcasts

Podcast: Is Lane Kiffin still the number one choice?

By Zac Blackerby
Owen Pappoe (0) celebrates a play during the football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 12, 2022. Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers
Football

Owen Pappoe has accepted Senior Bowl invite

By Zac Blackerby
Tyler Fromm (85),Robby Ashford (9),and Tank Bigsby (4) celebrate a touchdownduring the football game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 19, 2022. Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers
Football

Auburn may be headed for a bowl game even if they finish with five wins

By Jeremy Robuck
USATSI_15647094
Basketball

Back on Track: Tigers Deliver Emphatic Victory Over Hornets

By Harrison Tarr