Owen Pappoe has accepted Senior Bowl invite

Owen Pappoe is going to enter the NFL Draft.

After Auburn football posted a graphic of the news that Owen Pappoe has accepted his invitation to participate in the Senior Bowl, it became clear that the Tigers will not have him on the roster next season.

Pappoe flirted with the possibility of entering the NFL Draft a season ago but decided to come back and play one more season on the Plains. After dealing with an injury suffered in the game against Penn State, the hope was that his play in 2022 would help prove to scouts that he was back at 100 percent.

It will be fun to see how Pappoe is used in Senior Bowl practices. Last year, we saw Roger McCreary almost exclusively play slot corner/nickel in practices. Perhaps Pappoe will see some snaps at defensive back or nickel on top of some reps at linebacker to show his range and athleticism.

Pappoe should test well in the pre-draft process. His speed and burst is his biggest strength and his traits should translate to the next level. The Senior Bowl is in Mobile.

