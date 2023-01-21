Skip to main content

What does this Penn State running back tweet mean?

Transfer portal back Keyvone Lee is tweeting out his support of Cadillac Williams recruiting for the Auburn Tigers.
Is Auburn not done trying to add pieces to the backfield?

Keyvone Lee, a transfer portal running back from Penn State, quote tweeted Auburn associate head coach/running backs coach Carnell Williams.

Williams was on the road yesterday recruiting in Birmingham, and Lee quoted the recruiting post with a couple of eagle emojis.

What could this mean? Is Auburn in pursuit of another back for 2023?

Lee was a four-star running back in the 2020 recruiting cycle. The 6-foot, 210-pound back ran for 1,062 yards and six touchdowns over the course of 26 games for the Nittany Lions. He also added 30 receptions for 219 yards and a touchdown.

After sustaining an injury halfway through the season, Lee decided to enter the portal as he saw his numbers take a significant dip after rushing for at least 430 yards in each of his first two seasons at Penn State.

Auburn loses star tailback Tank Bigsby to the NFL Draft, but has done everything they can to replenish the cabinet - four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb joins South Florida transfer Brian Battie on the depth chart. Hugh Freeze & Co. also added walk-on Christian Burnette.

Lee had four carries for 18 yards in the win against Auburn last September. He had two carries for 15 yards in the match vs the Tigers a season prior.

Sep 1, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Keyvone Lee (24) runs the ball while Purdue Boilermakers safety Chris Jefferson (17) defends in the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
