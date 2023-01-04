Skip to main content

Podcast: How many starters are missing from the Auburn football roster?

How many starters will be added to Auburn's roster?

Auburn football will be filling out the roster over the next two weeks via the transfer portal. Hugh Freeze and his staff are looking to fill out a few more spots at several positions to put the Auburn Tigers in a position to succeed when looking at the 2023 college football season.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby and Justin Hokanson of Auburn Live take a look at each position group and speculate on if the starters in that room are currently on campus or not.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Related Stories

Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft

DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are returning for another season

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (16)
Football

Podcast: How many starters are missing from the Auburn football roster?

By Zac Blackerby
Rivaldo Fairweather
Football

Rivaldo Fairweather brings experience and production to the TE room

By Jack Singley
Don Bosco plays Hudson Catholic during the Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic at Caldwell University on Saturday Jan.15, 2022. (From left) HC #21 Xavier Edwards, DB #3 Evan Cabral and HC #0 Tahaad Pettiford. Don Bosco Plays Hudson Catholic
Basketball

Auburn basketball is pushing hard to land two elite 2024 players

By Andrew Stefaniak
Bruce Pearl
Basketball

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Georgia Bulldogs

By Zac Blackerby
Oct 3, 2020; Starkville, Mississippi, USA;Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Dillon Johnson (23) runs the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football running back target Dillon Johnson commits to Washington

By Lance Dawe
Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Sweat flies through the air as Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) saves a ball from going out of bounds against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Committee recommends expanding NCAA Tournament field for 2024-25 season

By Lance Dawe
DJ James
Podcasts

The Auburn Daily Show: Auburn football stats impacting DJ James, Camden Brown and more

By Lance Dawe
Johni Broome vs Florida
Basketball

Auburn basketball drops in latest AP Top 25 poll

By Lance Dawe