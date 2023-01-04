Podcast: How many starters are missing from the Auburn football roster?

Auburn football will be filling out the roster over the next two weeks via the transfer portal. Hugh Freeze and his staff are looking to fill out a few more spots at several positions to put the Auburn Tigers in a position to succeed when looking at the 2023 college football season.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby and Justin Hokanson of Auburn Live take a look at each position group and speculate on if the starters in that room are currently on campus or not.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

