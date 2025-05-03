Predicting Auburn Tigers Depth Chart - Defense
Last year, the Auburn Tigers’ defense needed to carry the day as the offense routinely put them in bad positions. With defensive coordinator DJ Durkin enjoying a monster raise after turning down overtures from Ohio State, the expectation level rises.
The fanbase and more importantly, the administration, demands a winner. Testing the resolve of a group of people that would Thanos-snap the employment of all of the coaches underwrites the basic need to win.
With plenty of incoming and returning talent, what could the depth chart look like after spring practice? AL.com writer Peter Rauterkus opined regarding the depth chart.
Defensive Ends
Keldric Faulk
Amaris Williams
Faulk will command the tiger's share of the offensive line's attention; he should still enjoy a fair amount of success. With the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft calling his name, a double-digit sack year could be just the impetus to see him vault into the top-10 next April.
Sophomore Amaris Williams will be pushed by talented freshmen Jared Smith and Antonio Coleman for snaps.
Defensive Tackles
Malik Blocton
Quientrail Jamison-Travis
Blocton flashed some pass rush skill with one-and-a-half sacks and steady interior play making him a freshman All-American in 2024. With even more attention paid to Faulk, look for him to see single blocking and the opportunity to tally at least four sacks during the 2025 campaign.
Jamison-Travis' lone job is to occupy blockers and free up teammates to make plays. However, based on this assessment of freshman Jourdin Crawford, Jamison-Travis's grip on the starting job could feel tenuous , at best. Freshman Malik Autry should find himself in the rotation as well.
BUCK Linebacker
Keyron Crawford
Chris Murray
Rauterkus gives the nod to Crawford based on scheme familiarity. However, Crawford did not tally a single sack and only one tackle for loss in limited action. On the other hand, Murray, the Sam Houston State University transfer, posted 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 11 tackles for loss. Regardless of competition, Auburn should go with Murray at the outset.
MIKE Linebacker
Caleb Wheatland
Robert Woodyard Jr.
Wheatland started 25 games at Maryland and possesses a tangential link to Durkin through the Terrapins. Woodyard just does not have the experience to operate as the voice of the entire defense. His time could be on the horizon. Yet, it is not now. Freshman Elijah Mendez could force his way into the rotation as well.
WILL Linebacker
Demarcus Riddick
Xavier Atkins
As a freshman, Riddick won the job and did not look back with three sacks, a pass breakup and five tackles for loss. His speed, ability to sift through trash and make the play should earn him the starting job, as long as he stays at Auburn.
Atkins transferred from LSU after his first season and should be a help on special teams right away while providing veteran depth behind Riddick.
Cornerbacks
Jay Crawford
Kayin Lee
Raion Strader
Rayshawn Pleasant OR Blake Woodby
Crawford brings his ability to stay hip-to-hip with a wideout while Lee literally chooses violence, attempting to divorce the ball carrier from the ball and his senses. Miami (OH) transfer Raion Strader will be counted on early and often on the Tigers defense.
Nickel
Champ Anthony
Sylvester Smith
The best story of camp and the off-season sees Champ Anthony make his return after suffering a brutal leg injury against Arkansas in September. Now, he will take the field again, putting the nightmare of last season in the past.
Safeties
Kaleb Harris
Sylvester Smith
AnQuon Fegans
Jahquez Robinson
Rauterkus expects Harris and Smith to start, based on their spring. However, he also believes that true freshman Fegans could actually challenge for a starting spot eventually. Auburn looks rather stout on the back end with talent to boot.