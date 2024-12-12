Report: Auburn Hosting Oklahoma Quarterback Jackson Arnold
Auburn’s Transfer Portal quarterback pursuit is not limited to Kaidon Salter or Maalik Murphy. The Tigers are hosting another passer. This quarterback hails from the SEC.
According to Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover, the Tigers will host former Oklahoma Sooner Jackson Arnold.
“Former Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold is expected to visit Auburn on Thursday.”
The former ESPN 5-star quarterback and No. 3 overall recruit played his first two seasons for Oklahoma. Arnold possesses a playing style conducive to what Hugh Freeze and the Tigers want to operate.
He showcases a live arm, has experience using run-pass option plays, and he’s quite capable of improvising. The latter can be witnessed by watching the throw Arnold made earlier this season as seen in the following video:
Despite Arnold’s talent, he’s entering the Transfer Portal after an inconsistent 2024 season. Being benched after starting the first four games, Arnold’s future came into doubt. Looking at Arnold’s starts via Pro Football Focus, he entered the South Carolina game as a reserve. This is where the story picks back up. 221 yards and a touchdown against the Gamecocks help Arnold be OU’s starter for the remainder of the 2024 season.
For the year, Arnold’s passing numbers include connecting on 154 of 246 passes, 62.6%, 1,410 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions. Running the football also helps Arnold be a dangerous player.
Arnold’s sack-adjusted rushing statistics include 118 attempts, 653 yards, 5.5 yards per carry, and 3 touchdowns. Most notably, Arnold's legs help Oklahoma upset Alabama 24-3 as he ran 23 times for 135 yards and a 5.9 average. As for where Auburn stands with Arnold’s recruitment, there is another SEC challenger with ties to the gunslinger.
Current Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby is one of the primary individuals responsible for recruiting Arnold to Norman. Arnold's career is one that began working under Lebby's tutelage, too.
Because of the prior relationship, and now former Bulldogs quarterback Michael Van Buren being in the Transfer Portal, Mississippi State is heavily involved with Arnold and could be the frontrunner. That's another reason Arnold's visit to the Plains is vital if the Tigers are to sign him.
The next few days will be critical for Auburn as it figures out which transfer quarterback leads the team in 2025. Arnold would certainly be an intriguing option.