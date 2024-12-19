REPORT: Auburn Tigers Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal
Auburn Tigers linebacker Darron Reed announced via social media that he was entering the transfer portal, the second member of the Tigers at that position to do so behind Laquan Robinson.
“I will be entering my name in the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility left,” Reed said on Twitter/X.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pound redshirt freshman played in three total games during his two seasons with the Tigers. Reed made his college football debut in Auburn’s loss to Maryland in the 2023 Music City Bowl and appeared in two games during the 2024 season, failing to record a stat in all three appearances.
Coming out of high school, the Columbus, Ga. native was a four-star recruit, the No. 64 player nationally and the No. 9 defensive lineman, before he switched to linebacker, in the class of 2023 according to On3.
Reed chose Auburn over programs such as LSU, Clemson and Florida State.
With Reed hitting the portal, the amount of Auburn players who have decided to continue their collegiate careers with another program has reached 14, five of them being defensive players. The Tigers have made 10 additions via the portal, including former LSU linebacker Xavier Atkins.
The Tigers, however, have three highly-rated high school prospects coming in at the position including five-star edge rusher Jared Smith and four-star linebacker Jakaleb Faulk, the younger brother of Auburn defensive lineman Keldric Faulk, and Bryce Deas.
According to On3, Auburn currently has the fourth-highest-ranked transfer portal class behind Texas Tech, Ole Miss and Kansas. The Tigers have had more players hit the portal than every team in the top 10 with the exception of Michigan with 17 and Houston with 14.
Click here to read about the 14 players who have announced their intention to transfer from Auburn as well as keep track of the Tigers’ activity in the portal.