Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary falls out of NFL Draft expert's top 50

The NFL Draft season is always interesting. It's a normal thing to see a player's stock surge for no reason. When other folks see their stock go up, it means the perception of other players are dropping.

According to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, former Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary has fallen out of his top 50 players in the 2022 NFL Draft.

in Jeremiah's most recent installment of his top 50 big board, he has a note that McCreary was one of the players that fell out of his top 50. McCreary was previously number 45 on his rankings.

McCreary was one of the best cornerbacks in college football last year regardless of what type of metric you want to look at. He was also "the best defensive back at the Senior Bowl" according to a handful of coaches I spoke to while down in Mobile.

Corners ahead of McCreary in Jeremiah's list currently are Cincinatti's Sauce Gardner, Trent McDuffie from Washington, Derek Stingley Jr. from LSU, Kyler Gordon from Washington, Andrew Booth from Clemson, and Florida's Kaiir Elam.

