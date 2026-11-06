Three Defensive Auburn Tigers to Watch Against Arkansas

The Auburn Tigers’ defense has struggled tremendously over the past few weeks, allowing a combined 83 points in their last two matchups against LSU and Ole Miss. The month of October was a brutal one for the group, as top-level opponent after top-level opponent wore down the Tigers’ defense, but now, the Tigers should have a much more even matchup against Arkansas, which has struggled this season.

However, the Hogs aren’t to be written off, as they possess several talented offensive playmakers who could cause serious problems for a defensive unit that has struggled over the past few weeks. Three key Tigers, though, could be the difference.

Elijah Melendez - Linebacker

The sophomore, who once terrorized SEC offenses across the country, has seen a bit of a statistical downturn over the past few weeks, totaling just 11 tackles and one pass deflection over the past two games. Like the rest of Auburn’s defense, Melendez would benefit from a big-time performance against the Hogs to get himself back on track, and after two straight losses, he’s likely hungry to remind the league why he was once so feared.

Despite a downturn in production in recent weeks, Melendez is still a key piece of Auburn’s defense and has proven to be a difference-maker in some of the group’s biggest matchups. He’ll need to assert that dominance again on Saturday if he wants to help his defense tame a flailing group of Hogs.

Rayshawn Pleasant - Cornerback

The Tigers’ secondary, coming off a brutal month of October, is quite battered, and with cornerback Andre Jordan Jr. and safety Sylvester Smith-Reed both listed as questionable on the Tigers’ latest injury report, Pleasant and the rest of the Tigers’ secondary will need to step up to contain Arkansas’ receiving threats.

Pleasant leads all corners and ranks second overall in pass deflections this season, and he’ll likely be the first man up to handle top Razorback receiver Chris Marshall, provided Marshall is healthy enough to play on Saturday. There’s a sharp drop-off in statistical production after Marshall, and if he’s not healthy, Pleasant will be tasked with making sure no other Razorback receiver is able to have a big game in his stead.

Cody Sigler - Defensive Tackle

The Tigers’ rush defense currently ranks as the second-worst in the SEC, ironically behind Arkansas, and the Razorbacks’ offense will be looking to take advantage of that fact on Saturday. Sigler, who did not record a counting stat against Ole Miss after a three-tackle showing against LSU, is the first line of defense for an inside rush, and he’ll certainly want a bounce-back game this week.

Arkansas’ running backs have not been much to write home about this season– their top-two leading rushers combine for just 431 yards and three touchdowns–so Sigler may find himself with an opportunity to find his rhythm ahead of big-time, bowl-deciding matchups like the Tigers’ games against Mississippi State and Samford, as well as season-defining games like the Tigers’ finale against Alabama.

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