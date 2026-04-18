Three Offensive Narratives to Watch at Auburn Football’s ‘A-Day’

The time has come for the Auburn Tigers to show some fruits of their labor, as Alex Golesh will finally get to bring his team in front of the Auburn family for the team’s annual A-Day. This spring game, though mostly designed to simply be a scrimmage, will tell a lot about where the Tigers are in the early stages of Golesh’s tenure.

But, with so many new players and narratives surrounding the Tigers, what are the most important points to keep an eye on? Auburn Tigers on SI is exploring three major narratives that Auburn fans should keep in the back of their minds while watching this year’s spring game, starting with the offense.

Running Back Depth

Auburn’s running back room is perhaps the most stacked it has been in recent memory, with three new transfer running backs headlining production under expected starter Jeremiah Cobb. We do not yet know how exactly Golesh is planning to use these backs, though the Tigers have been projected to use anywhere from one to three backs per game.

Bryson Washington, a Baylor transfer, and Nykahi Davenport, a USF transfer, are two of the biggest new names on the Plains, but they have yet to prove themselves in an Auburn uniform in front of their new fans. Keep an eye on all three, as A-Day may be a major determining factor for who takes over the top spot come September.

Byrum Brown Plus “New” Receivers

Byrum Brown has caught a lot of flak for his abnormal throwing motion, but he has a chance to show the Auburn family exactly why he has not changed it over the last few years. He will have several of his former USF receivers to throw to, and their chemistry should not have faded over the offseason.

Brown’s already stated that he believes new Auburn receiver Chas Nimrod will break 1,000 receiving yards this season, while Jeremiah Koger and other top USF targets will also have a chance to show the Auburn family exactly why they should be excited for this season.

Is the Offensive Line Actually an Answered Prayer?

Alex Golesh started off his tenure at Auburn by asking for prayers for his offensive line, but recently he told the press that the line had become an answered prayer. Is that just him supporting his guys? We do not yet know.

Last year, Auburn’s veteran unit struggled to block long enough for Jackson Arnold, who was sacked more than any other quarterback in the SEC despite playing fewer games than most SEC quarterbacks. This year, Golesh has brought in an entirely new unit, and they will also have a chance to prove themselves in front of the Auburn family on Saturday.

Of course, they will be going up against one of the better defensive lines and defensive coordinators in the country in DJ Durkin’s unit, so A-Day could be a great preview for how they will handle big-time matchups in the SEC later on in the year.

A-Day on the Plains is scheduled for this Saturday, April 18, at 2 p.m. CDT. The game will not be televised.

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