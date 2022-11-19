Skip to main content
Three star QB Keyone Jenkins commits to the Auburn Tigers

© Jon Austria/Naples Daily News USA TODAY - FLORIDA NETWORK via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Three star QB Keyone Jenkins commits to the Auburn Tigers

Miami Central Quarterback Keyone Jenkins has announced his commitment to the Tigers!

The Auburn Tigers have gained another important commitment in the form of Florida QB prospect, Keyone Jenkins.

Jenkins was previously committed to the Florida International Golden Panthers. Jenkins has announced that he has intentions to sign with Auburn on signing day. Jenkins, who is from Miami attends Miami Central High School.

Jenkins has been an incredibly successful high school quarterback, he became the starter during his eighth-grade season and has remained the starter since then. During his time at Miami Central, he has won three state championships and is competing for another this season. This season he has accumulated 1,565 passing yards with 22 touchdowns and three interceptions. He has added 148 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Miami Central' Keyone Jenkins carries the ball against Naples during the Class 6A-Region 4 semifinal game, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Straver Field in Naples. Ndn 1127 Ja Central Mia Naples Fb 008

Jenkins was offered by Auburn on his visit on November 12th, which was the Texas A&M game. That excellent environment combined with the Tigers offering him seems to have made for a wonderful visit and no doubt helped to increase the Tigers' chances.

Jenkins has connections to other Auburn targets as he is the cousin and teammate of four-star EDGE target Rueben Bain. Bain and Jenkins are on the same team as Stanquan Clark, the four-star Linebacker, who is currently committed to the Louisville Cardinals. Lamar Seymore, a friend of current Tiger Camden Brown, and the star Wide Reciever for Miami Central is currently committed to Pitt. Brown was also committed to Pitt before signing with Auburn on early signing day.

Keyone joins the 2023 class as the 11th commitment and is the only QB committed to the Tigers in this recruiting cycle.

Must Read Stories

Auburn football transfer tracker

Betting odds for Auburn vs WKU

Auburn football coaching hot board: Dabo Swinney in the mix?

Mississippi radio host adds details to reports of a Kiffin, Ole Miss extension

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail (10)
Podcasts

Podcast Reaction: Auburn football beats the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

By Zac Blackerby
Koy Moore (0) catches a pass from Jarquez Hunter (27) during the game between Auburn and Western Kentucky at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Zach Bland/AU Athletics
Football

Here's what Carnell Williams said to Jarquez Hunter before the touchdown pass

By Zac Blackerby
Carnell Williams
Football

Carnell Williams gives senior class high praise after win vs Western Kentucky

By Zac Blackerby
Jaylin Simpson
Football

Five winners from Auburn's win over Western Kentucky

By Andrew Stefaniak
DJ James
Football

WATCH: DJ James scores on a pick-six against Western Kentucky

By Lance Dawe
Tank Bigsby
Football

WATCH: Tank Bigsby rips off long TD run to extend lead vs Western Kentucky

By Lance Dawe
Jaylin Simpson
Football

First Half Photos: Auburn football vs Western Kentucky

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) carries the ball into the endzone from 19 yards out for the first Auburn score during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Football

WATCH: Jarquez Hunter throws touchdown pass to Koy Moore

By Lance Dawe