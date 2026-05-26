Top-15 OT in 2027 Class Includes Auburn in Top Schools

The Auburn Tigers have already had quite a few recruiting wins, and on Monday, they added Rance Brown, a three-star offensive tackle, to their ever-growing recruiting class. Brown’s acquisition begs the question, though: who will the Tigers pick up next for their trenches?

One possible name who could be joining the Tigers this offseason is Kennedee Jackson, a four-star offensive tackle who originally hails from Lithonia, Ga. A blue-chip prospect, Jackson is currently rated as the 14th-best offensive tackle in the 2027 class as well as the ninth-best player from his home state of Georgia.

On Sunday, Jackson released his list of top programs, and the Tigers made the cut into his final seven. Also represented on the list are Florida, Texas, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee and Georgia Tech. Clearly, Jackson is an SEC player at heart, but his in-state loyalty may swing him to the Yellowjackets in the ACC if they play their cards right.

Currently, Florida is the favorite to land the top-level offensive tackle, as On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine lists them with an 82% chance to land Jackson, while Georgia Tech, interestingly enough, ranks second with a 2% chance.

Jackson is set to announce his commitment on June 10, so the Tigers still have two weeks or so to pitch their program to the blue-chip tackle, though it seems like he is currently Florida’s to lose.

Of course, the Tigers would love to have Jackson, as Alex Golesh is working fervently to make sure his offensive line, one of the biggest current issues on the Plains, is secure for the future. It has shown up in his recruiting in a big way, as the offensive line represents the only position group in which the Tigers have multiple commits in their 2027 class.

The Tigers have three offensive linemen committed so far, as recent commit Rance Brown will join Layton von Brandt, a four-star tackle who is currently rated as the best player in his home state of Delaware, as well as three-star interior blocker Jaylon Moore.

With the addition of Jackson, Auburn’s 26th-ranked recruiting class would be stronger than ever, with the bonus of additional safety for the future of the Tigers’ offensive line. They would have to really get to work on Jackson soon, though, as Jon Sumrall is certainly not looking to lose such a highly-touted prospect.

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