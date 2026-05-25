Auburn Lands Commitment from 3-Star OL Rance Brown

The Auburn Tigers have been working quite hard over the past few weeks to solidify the future of their 2027 recruiting class, and on Monday, another prospect announced that he will take his career to the Plains for the foreseeable future.

Rance Brown, an offensive tackle who originally hails from Brentwood, Tenn., committed to the Tigers via CBS Sports’ College Football YouTube channel. He chose the Tigers over many top programs, but his final decision came down to Auburn and Kentucky.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 OT Rance Brown has Committed to Auburn, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’6 300 OT chose the Tigers over Kentucky



“Representing my last name in my home state is everything I’ve ever dreamed and worked for.”https://t.co/Npwr5LInQN pic.twitter.com/T7ViLVBWyZ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 25, 2026

Brown is a three-star offensive tackle who is currently ranked as the 83rd-best offensive tackle in the 2027 class, as well as the 40th-best in-class player from his home state of Tennessee. He represents the ninth commit of Auburn’s 2027 recruiting class, which is now rated as the 26th in the nation by 247 Sports, up from 30th.

He is also Auburn's third offensive line commit, joining four-star Layton Von Brandt and three-star Jaylon Moore.

Back when he first received his offer from Auburn, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Brown to learn what would make the difference in his recruitment, and Brown stated one aspect in particular as his most important factor.

“[My decision is] going to be hard for me,” he admitted back in March. “I’m a guy who builds relationships quick and I like good people. There’s so many good people out there, especially those offensive line coaches I’ve talked to. In the end, it’s going to come down to my relationship with my position coach and where I see suits me the best.”

Brown’s opinion of Auburn, clearly, has taken a massive turn from when he was attempting to be recruited under Hugh Freeze. In fact, he had a lot of frustration towards Auburn until Golesh swooped in and ended up adding him to the Tigers’ recruiting class.

“I felt like I was heavily overlooked by the last staff at Auburn,” Brown said. “They invited me to a camp to ‘earn an offer,’ so I came down to camp and balled out, but didn’t receive an offer. It kinda felt like a slap in the face, because I feel like I’m a top-caliber player that can play anywhere in the country right now.”

As for what Brown has to offer the Tigers, he told Auburn Tigers on SI back in March that he is playing for something bigger than just the logo on the front of his jersey. In fact, he is playing for something on the back.

“I’m playing for my dad,” he said. “I feel like every time I play, I owe something to my dad because of what he taught me, like how to be a man, how to work hard. I play football that is just bigger than actual football. It means so much more to me that I get to go represent the ‘Brown’ on the back of my jersey.”

Sign up for our free Auburn Tigers newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!