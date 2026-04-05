Top DL Recruit Reflects on Auburn Visit

The defensive line has seemingly always been a point of dominance for the Auburn Tigers, who have produced some of the best defensive linemen in the history of the NFL. Names like Derrick Brown jump to mind for most, while Keldric Faulk has the chance to add his name to the ever-growing list after this year’s NFL Draft.

However, Alex Golesh seems determined to make sure the trend of top-level defensive linemen does not die in his tenure, as he and the Tigers are making a push for one of the best 2028 defensive linemen in the class: Kingston Brown.

Brown is a 6-foot-3, 277-pound sophomore at Carver High School in Columbus, Ga., who is a four-star currently rated as the 19th-best defensive lineman in the class as well as the 13th-best player in his home state of Georgia.

Brown visited Auburn on Friday, and Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with him after to discuss all things Auburn, including his opinions of the coaches, facilities and the program as a whole.

“It was great to be back on campus,” Brown said. “The coaches and the environment stood out the most. It’s very supportive, high energy, and you can tell it’s family-oriented. Seeing alumni come back shows how committed they are to the program… I plan on getting down there again.”

Alex Golesh has emphasized alumni returns throughout the first few weeks of practice, with notable names like Cam Newton and Takeo Spikes stopping by to see how the new-look Tigers were performing. However, Golesh seems to prioritize development and relationships above even alumni, which also stuck out to Brown.

“I got to see more practice and scrimmage, just watching how they develop and get better. You can tell they focus on improving every day,” Brown said. “I chopped it up for a second with the D-line coach, Coach Vontrel King - Williams. I love his energy, great guy. I also got to see one of my former teammates out there in action. Everybody was cool. It was good being around it and seeing how they work.”

As for Brown, his recruitment is focused a lot less on bright lights and big names, and much more on environment and relationships.

“[I’m looking for] a place that checks all the boxes,” he said. “Development, academics, and a family environment. Somewhere that feels like home and where I can build real relationships with the coaches and players.”

Brown is one of the most highly sought-after recruits in the 2028 class, as he already holds offers from top programs like Alabama, Florida, Georgia and now Auburn.

“I’m coming to work,” he said. “I don’t take plays off, and I’m going to give it everything I’ve got every snap… [I’m] just staying focused, working, and getting better every day.”

If the Tigers can land Brown, he will likely join top 2027 commit Donivan Moore on the defensive line in the future. That combo, along with the rest of the Tigers’ top-rated linemen, could prove to be incredibly deadly to SEC offenses of the future.

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