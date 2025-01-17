Two Games That Will Mean More for Incoming Auburn QB Jackson Arnold
By all accounts, incoming Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold seems like a level-headed player who wants to compete. However, human nature being what it is, would make even the most mellow athlete schedule want to avenge what they perceive as slights.
Arnold, the presumptive Auburn starter, first and foremost, wants to lead the franchise back to not only success but relevance. At the same time, two games on the Tigers' 2025 schedule stand out the most. These games mean a great deal to those on The Plains because they're conference contests. To paraphrase, the games versus Missouri and Auburn, for Jackson Arnold, could " just mean more."
Oklahoma (Sept. 20)
A month before the Missouri game, the signal caller will return to where his college career started. When Auburn takes the trip to Norman, Arnold walks onto the field as an opponent. When he first arrived at OU, people lauded Arnold as the savior of a decent program longing to return to elite heights.
Oklahoma, under Arnold, did not reach the anticipated heights desired by the coaching staff or fanbase. With each lackluster performance, the pressure and enmity from external forces rose. Arnold's play did not stem the criticism.
Even after defeating Alabama in his last home game, Arnold's time as a Sooner drew to a close. Now, he gets to return and possibly show the state what they missed out on. Not so much payback, but a showcase of a potential unlocking of a skillset that wins games.
At the same time, he'll get to help Auburn get payback for the 27-21 loss to the Sooners last season, a game that Arnold did not start in.
Missouri (Oct. 18)
Last season, Arnold, playing for Oklahoma, endured one of the worst games in recent quarterback history. First, completing fifteen of twenty-four passes does not look terrible from the outset. However, when those attempts account for just 74 yards and a 3.1 yards per attempt paints a picture of a hyper-conservative offense that didn't dare to test the opposing defense.
Forget the Saw or Terrifier movies as the film from the OU-Mizzou game would make Jason Voorhees hide under a bed. Arnold caught an eighteen-yard touchdown pass. Yet, he also fumbled at midfield, part of four Sooners turnovers. Now, Arnold potentially gets to run it back, this time in the friendly confines of Jordan-Hare.
Bottom Line
Jackson Arnold looks to win the starting quarterback job. While every SEC game matters and the team wants to recapture even a scintilla of former glory, times exist for specific players when you take the field with different purposes. However, Arnold's desire to win and the program's similar thoughts run parallel. As a result, those two games will stand out on the 2025 docket.