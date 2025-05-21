Two Most Intriguing Matchups for Auburn Tigers Currently Scheduled
The Auburn Tigers currently have non-conference games scheduled through 2030. We decided to look deeper into who will be coming to the Plains in the next few years, whether it will be smaller FCS schools or bigger Power Four programs. These are the two most intriguing games on the Auburn Tigers’ non-conference schedule so far.
Baylor Bears (Away 2025, Home 2026)
The Baylor Bears are one of the most intriguing and the very next opponent on the gridiron. They will play a home-and-home series against the Auburn Tigers starting with the 2025 season opener on Aug. 29 in Waco, Texas. The second matchup will be Sept. 5, 2026, at Auburn. The Bears and the Tigers have met five times previously. The game on Aug. 29 will be the first meeting between the two teams since 1976. Baylor currently leads the series 2-1-1 with the last meeting going the Bears’ way, 15-14.
One of the more intriguing parts of this first matchup is the fact that the Bears are likely starting a former Auburn Tigers quarterback. After last season, all of the Tigers’ scholarship quarterbacks left the team, including new Baylor quarterback Walker White. He went to Waco during the winter transfer window. While White could make his Baylor debut, the Tigers will be starting Jackson Arnold who is expected to make his Auburn debut after transferring from Oklahoma. It will be interesting to see if Auburn made the correct decision by pursuing Arnold and not keeping White. However, that won’t be decided by just the one game - though the reactions online will take their best shot.
Miami (FL) Hurricanes (Away 2029, Home 2030)
Another series that Auburn has later down the road is a home-and-home series against the Miami Hurricanes from the ACC. The first of these matchups will be on Sept. 1, 2029, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The second matchup will be in Auburn on Aug. 31, 2030. The Tigers currently lead the historical series 7-4. The last meeting between the two was in 1984 and resulted in the Hurricanes getting the best of Bo Jackson’s Tigers 20-18.
Both of these programs have achieved less than what was expected of them at the time. Despite the Hurricanes going 10-3, they failed to reach the ACC Championship or College Football Playoff with one of the best players in quarterback Cam Ward. He would then go on to be drafted first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Tigers have also underperformed in the first two seasons of the Hugh Freeze Era. This matchup will be an interesting one from the perspective of who is trending upwards after failing to meet their season objectives.
Honorable Mention: The Alabama Gauntlet
Over the next few seasons, the Auburn Tigers will be facing off against nearly every team that has a football team in Alabama. Of course, they will play the yearly Iron Bowl against Alabama at the end of the season, but there are some of the smaller games of note as well. In 2025, the Tigers will host South Alabama on Sept. 13. In 2026, they will host Jacksonville State on Sept. 26. In 2028, they will host North Alabama on Sept. 9. While it should be expected for the Tigers to win all three games, it still is interesting to see them play so many in-state games.