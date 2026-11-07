Two Top Tigers Out Against Arkansas, Including Star Linebacker

The Auburn Tigers will be without a safety and yet another top linebacker option this weekend against Arkansas, as on Friday, the team’s official availability report listed both linebacker Bryce Deas and safety Sylvester Smith-Reed as out for the Tigers’ upcoming matchup with the Razorbacks.

Auburn starting LB Bryce Deas is OUT for tomorrow's game. Safety Sylvester Smith-Reed is also out.



MORE: https://t.co/jI1ESB4TsN pic.twitter.com/mas1XrMwGH — Justin Hokanson (@_JHokanson) November 7, 2026

Deas did not carry an injury designation before Friday, and there is currently no information available as to the nature of his injury or a timetable for his return, while Smith-Reed is dealing with an injury that removed him from the Ole Miss game last week.

Also listed on the injury report are wide receiver Jeremiah Koger and cornerback Andre Jordan Jr., both of whom are listed as questionable for the Tigers’ early game on Saturday, as well as offensive lineman Tai Buster and tight end Hunter Herring, who are both listed as out.

These are notable losses for the Tigers, who are still reeling from the dismissal of former All-American linebacker Xavier Atkins, who was let go from the program ahead of the LSU game after being held out against Georgia the prior week.

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Deas currently ranks fourth among all Tigers in total tackles with 39, fifth in solo tackles with 24 and has tacked on a pass deflection for good measure over the course of the season.

The loss of Deas complicates matters for the Tigers’ midfield defense, who are now running dangerously low on top-level linebacker options after the losses of both Deas and Atkins, but sophomore linebacker Elijah Melendez still leads the Tigers in solo tackles, total tackles and pass deflections, and is fully healthy for the game.

Additionally, De’Marcus Riddick, who was an All-SEC Freshman Teamer back in 2024, will be fully available for the matchup. Riddick spent most of last season sidelined due to an injury and has yet to fully find his footing, but with Deas now unavailable, the weight of the Tigers’ midfield falls on the shoulders of him and Melendez.

The Tigers’ secondary will feel the loss of Smith, as well, though there is a bit more depth available in those spots, including AnQuon Fegans, Rayshawn Pleasant and even Champ Anthony, who is listed as a ‘STAR’ on the Tigers’ official depth chart, meaning he could play safety if necessary.

It will be a next-man-up mentality for the Tigers yet again this week, as they’ll look to take down Ryan Silverfield’s Arkansas Razorbacks early on Saturday morning in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. CT, and the game is set to be broadcast on SEC Network.

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