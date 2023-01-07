Tyler Scott commits to the Auburn Tigers

Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers have added another top cornerback. Tyler Scott has chosen Auburn over the Texas Longhorns.

Scott has been labeled as a three-star recruit with a five-star offer list through the last leg of his recruitment The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Mableton, Georgia native was recruited by Auburn, Texas, Alabama, USC, and other top schools before making his decision.

Scott looks most comfortable on the outside of the field but is not afraid to play physically if the game plan calls for it.

The future of Auburn's defensive backfield looks bright as Scoot joins Kayin Lee, Sylvester Smith, Terrance Love, and JC Hart. Though Hart may be playing a different position once he arrives on campus.

Scott took an official visit to Texas on December 16th and that visit made some recruiting analysts give the Longhorns a chance due to the timing and quality of that visit. But when it was all said and done, Scott chose the Tigers and valued the relationships that he had with the Auburn coaching staff and the proximity to home.

Scott is Auburn's 20th commit in the 2023 class.

