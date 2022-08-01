Skip to main content

Updated look at the Auburn football 2024 class after Big Cat weekend

Auburn adds two class of 2024 commits during Big Cat weekend.

Coming in Big Cat weekend, the Auburn Tigers didn't have any members of the 2024 recruiting class, but that changed thanks to the additions of A'mon Lane and Adrian Posse.

One statistic that should excite Auburn fans is that the first class of 2024 commitment came five months earlier in the recruiting cycle than the class of 2023. 

Auburn's first commit of the 2023 class, Bradyn Joiner, who committed on January first compared to Lane and Posse who committed on July thirtieth.

This shows that Coach Bryan Harsin is starting to pick up some steam on the recruiting trail. 

Listening to different recruits talk about Coach Harsin, they often speak about how they love what he is doing and want to be a part of it. 

It seems that Coach Harsin has finally settled into having to recruit in the SEC. If the pace Auburn is currently on continues, the Tigers have a chance to land their best class in the few seasons. 

While it is still early, Auburn currently has the 11th best recruiting class for the class of 2024, according to 247Sports. If Coach Harsin can land a top 15 class when it is all said and done, he will truly show everyone that he can recruit in the SEC. 

Let's look at the two class of 2024 commits the Tigers landed during Big Cat weekend.

A'mon Lane

Nov 13, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Spirit, a bald eagle, will fly her final pre-game flight and retire after the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Spirit s first football game flight was September 28, 2002.

Lane was the first member of the class of 2024 to choose the Tigers. He made his commitment on campus during Big Cat weekend. Lane is a four-star cornerback from Moody, Alabama. He is ranked as the 221st best player in the class of 2024. Lane will bring track speed to the Auburn defensive backfield when he gets on campus. He has a real chance to compete for playing time as soon as he gets to the Plains. Lane is an old-school football player who loves to hit people hard. You don't often see that in cornerbacks. Adding Lane is a great way to get the ball rolling on the recruiting trail for the class of 2024. 

Adrian Posse

Adrian Posse, pro-style quarterback class of 2024 from Miami, Florida, arrives for Dabo Swinney 2022 Football Camp in Clemson Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Dabo Swinney 2022 Football Camp In Clemson With Recruit Prospects

Adrian Posse is a quarterback from Miami, Florida. He is a great deep ball thrower with a ton of arm strength. He will likely compete for the starting job with current freshman Holden Geriner once Posse steps foot on campus. He is a four-star recruit currently sitting at 184 in the class. Much of the national media believes he will jump up the rankings as he gets closer to graduating. Posse was an excellent addition, and having the quarterback of the class locked in will help the coaching staff recruit. 

