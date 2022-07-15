Who was the first person from Auburn to reach out to reciever Koy Moore?

Recently LSU transfer wide receiver Koy Moore joined the Locked on Auburn Podcast and discussed how the process worked that led him to Auburn.

Host of Locked on Auburn, Zac Blackerby asked, "What was the sales pitch when Auburn reached out to you? You're sitting there in the transfer portal, this mythical place that we all talk about, the transfer portal. Was it Bryan Harsin that called you? Was it Coach Hilliard that reached out? What was your first point of contact with Auburn?"

Moore responded, "My first point of contact to Auburn was Coach Trovon Reed and Coach Hilliard. I talked to them on facetime, and then ever since then, they were with me through the whole process. Coach Hilliard is as real as they come, and Coach Harsin is as real as they come as well. He's a great dude, a great head coach. Coach Hilliard comes from the NFL, so that big. The things he told me, coming from an NFL coach, gave me no choice but to come here. I know for sure he can develop me and be good like he was good. I can be the same way."

Both Moore and Coach Reed were born and raised in Louisiana, so it would make sense that he would be one of the main recruiters for Moore.

Moore's comments on Coach Hilliard were also exciting because it shows that he is someone that receiver prospects want to come play for. His NFL experience as a player and coach should help the Tigers on the recruiting trail.

Moore is a great player and will take on a massive role for the Tigers in the upcoming 2022 season.

Receiver has not been a position of strength for the Tigers over the last decade, so hopefully, adding a player like Moore and a coach like Hilliard will change that narrative over the coming years.

