Skip to main content

Who was the first person from Auburn to reach out to reciever Koy Moore?

How did Auburn get in contact with reciever transfer Koy Moore?

Recently LSU transfer wide receiver Koy Moore joined the Locked on Auburn Podcast and discussed how the process worked that led him to Auburn. 

Host of Locked on Auburn, Zac Blackerby asked, "What was the sales pitch when Auburn reached out to you? You're sitting there in the transfer portal, this mythical place that we all talk about, the transfer portal. Was it Bryan Harsin that called you? Was it Coach Hilliard that reached out? What was your first point of contact with Auburn?"

Moore responded, "My first point of contact to Auburn was Coach Trovon Reed and Coach Hilliard. I talked to them on facetime, and then ever since then, they were with me through the whole process. Coach Hilliard is as real as they come, and Coach Harsin is as real as they come as well. He's a great dude, a great head coach. Coach Hilliard comes from the NFL, so that big. The things he told me, coming from an NFL coach, gave me no choice but to come here. I know for sure he can develop me and be good like he was good. I can be the same way."

Both Moore and Coach Reed were born and raised in Louisiana, so it would make sense that he would be one of the main recruiters for Moore.

Moore's comments on Coach Hilliard were also exciting because it shows that he is someone that receiver prospects want to come play for. His NFL experience as a player and coach should help the Tigers on the recruiting trail. 

Moore is a great player and will take on a massive role for the Tigers in the upcoming 2022 season. 

Receiver has not been a position of strength for the Tigers over the last decade, so hopefully, adding a player like Moore and a coach like Hilliard will change that narrative over the coming years. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Dec 19, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Koy Moore (5) is tackled going out of bounds by Mississippi Rebels defensive back Jon Haynes (5) at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Who was the first person from Auburn to reach out to reciever Koy Moore?

By Andrew Stefaniak1 minute ago
Jul 7, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles against Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith II (1) during an NBA Summer League game at T&M. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Former Auburn basketball star Jabari Smtih shines once again in NBA Summer League

By Andrew Stefaniak3 hours ago
Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson
Baseball

An Auburn baseball fan’s guide to the MLB Draft

By Lindsay Crosby3 hours ago
Auburn baseball's Carson Skipper vs Oregon State.
Baseball

Carson Skipper Scouting Report, Draft Projection, MLB Draft preview

By Lindsay Crosby7 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl celebrates after the game at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide 100-81.
Basketball

Auburn basketball venue "Neville Arena" names a top ten atmosphere in college basketball

By Andrew Stefaniak21 hours ago
Brock Glenn at the Elite 11 Finals.
Football

Sports Illustrated Recruiting Expert calls Auburn "Disappointing" on the recruiting trail

By Zac Blackerby23 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Football

Annual FanNation SEC preseason voting

By Zac BlackerbyJul 14, 2022
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the first half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl against Houston at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Top five storylines for SEC Media Days

By Andrew StefaniakJul 14, 2022