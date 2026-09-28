Where Auburn Football Stands in SEC Rankings After Vanderbilt Win

The Auburn Tigers are coming off their first SEC home win since 2024, as last weekend they took down the Vanderbilt Commodores in what was, admittedly, a less-than-thrilling fashion, but a win is a win for the Tigers, who now have an incredibly difficult schedule coming up.

The Tigers are slated to take on no less than six teams that are currently ranked in the AP Top 25 throughout the rest of the season, including three teams currently ranked within the top-10. Where does Auburn match up with the rest of its schedule in SEC rankings? Let’s break it down.

As it stands, the Tigers are currently tied for sixth in the SEC with a 1-1 record, sharing the honor with both LSU and Ole Miss, both teams that the Tigers will play later in this season. LSU is 1-1 after beating Texas A&M but losing to Ole Miss, while Ole Miss is 1-1 after beating LSU and losing to Florida.

The Tigers, on the other hand, are 1-1 after beating Vanderbilt but, like Ole Miss, falling to the Florida Gators, who recently earned a top-15 designation in the AP Poll. At the time, the loss to Florida did not seem to reflect well on the Tigers, but now, in the wake of another big Gator win, the Tigers’ loss seems to have garnered a bit more weight.

Ahead of Auburn are Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi State, who all boast perfect 2-0 in-conference records and have either played or will play Auburn this year, as well as Texas, which is 1-0 after the win over the Tennessee Volunteers last weekend, though the Longhorns and Tigers are not scheduled to face off this season.

Ranked below the Tigers are all of the SEC teams that have yet to record an in-conference win this season, including 0-2 South Carolina and Texas A&M as well as 0-1 Missouri, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

The Tigers, of course, are responsible for the Commodores’ loss, and they are scheduled to face off against Tennessee and Arkansas later this year. Of the two teams on Auburn’s schedule that are currently ranked below the Tigers, Tennessee stands out, as their only in-conference game so far was a 20-17 nail-biter against the No. 2 Texas Longhorns.

The Tigers won’t have to wait long to see how they match up with the Vols, though, as they are set to face off this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT in a game that will be broadcast on ESPN. If the Tigers can take down Alex Golesh’s former head coach, Josh Heupel, things could be looking up for the future of Golesh’s tenure on the Plains.

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