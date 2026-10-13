Which Auburn Tigers Will Play Linebacker in Xavier Atkins’ Absence? DJ Durkin Shares Insight

The Auburn Tigers will now be without one of their top linebackers this weekend, as Alex Golesh announced on Monday that Xavier Atkins, who led the SEC in tackles for loss last season, will not be available for the Georgia game.

Golesh did not specify a reason for Atkins’ suspension, stating that he and the staff would be keeping the rest of the news on that topic ‘in-house.’

Without Atkins, a gaping hole opens in Auburn’s defense that will need to be filled by the next man up. Thankfully, the Tigers have several top-tier linebacker options, even if Atkins has overshadowed most of the Tigers’ depth so far this season.

On Monday, Auburn defensive coordinator DJ Durkin was asked how the Tigers’ linebacker room would adjust in Atkins’ absence, and he mentioned a few key names that Tiger fans should be keeping an eye on this weekend.

“Bryce [Deas] has been playing a lot of football for us this year,” he said. “De'Marcus [Riddick] reps have been a little bit down, but he has played a lot of football in the past, obviously, and played well for us. We feel really good about those guys. I always feel like, in that room, all those guys are considered starters. I know you can only have so many of them on the field at one time to get the reps, but they’re all considered starters in our mind. Their rep count will go up now, and I think they’ll do great.”

These are certainly good options for the Tigers, as Deas currently ranks seventh on Auburn’s defense in terms of total tackles this season with 15, while Riddick was an All-SEC Freshman teamer back in 2024.

Riddick, however, is coming off a season marred by injury and has yet to get back to full form, but Atkins’ absence may provide an opportunity for him to show the progress he has made over the past few seasons.

Notably, the Tigers will also keep Elijah Melendez, who currently leads the Tigers in total tackles, solo tackles and pass deflections. A sophomore who is having a breakout season, Melendez also ties for first in sacks on the roster with (who else?) Atkins, so Tiger fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that their current top option is still available.

Of course, the Tigers’ defense will look quite a bit different without Atkins, who was largely believed to be the Tigers’ best defensive player at the start of the season, but Durkin and his staff appear confident that they’ll be able to fill the void left in his absence.

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