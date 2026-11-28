

The Auburn Tigers are set to wrap up their season this Saturday in the same way they have since 1948: a big-time matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide, known famously as the Iron Bowl. The Tigers aren’t exactly favorites in this installment, sitting currently as 16.5-point underdogs, but their defense could prove to be all the difference in a matchup that no one can ever seem to predict.

The Tigers have had quite an interesting season on the defensive front, from top talent being dismissed from the team to new freshmen making a splash in the late season, but as the dust begins to settle, I believe these three players will be crucial for the Tigers’ defensive effort against the rolling Tide.

Shadarius Toodle - Linebacker

I know, I know, Toodle’s only played three games this season, one against an FCS opponent, but with De’Marcus Riddick listed as questionable, Bryce Deas done for the season and Xavier Atkins no longer with the program, the Tigers will need a big-time showing from the true freshman, who has had no trouble putting up big numbers in his limited showings this season.

The former four-star prospect has dazzled fans with his play so far this season, including in SEC matchups, totaling 24 tackles, four pass deflections, a forced fumble and tying for the team lead with four sacks, despite participating in just three matchups.

The stage just got quite a bit bigger for the freshman, as Alabama will be unlike any team he’s played against, and the Tide know it. On the defensive front, this game could easily come down to whether he is able to rise to the occasion as the Tide target the inexperienced linebacker–if he’s able to step up, things could get dicey for the Tide.

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Cody Sigler - Defensive Line

Stopping Alabama starts with stopping the run– just ask Tennessee, who held the Tide to just 54 rushing yards in their win. For the Tigers, stopping the run starts with Cody Sigler, a senior who has proven to be one of the nation’s premier run-stoppers this season after transferring in from Arkansas State.

He’ll have help from his linebackers and fellow defensive linemen, but Sigler will be right in the middle of the line on most plays for the Tigers, and simply cannot be consistently beaten in run or pass rushing if the Tigers want to keep the Tide’s offense limited. Stop the run, and things could start looking good for the Tigers.

Eric Winters - Safety

Winters has proven to be one of the more versatile weapons on Auburn’s defense, demonstrating a consistent ability to be effective in both pass and run coverage, and he’ll need all of that versatility on Saturday against the Tide, who will likely consistently test his play throughout the matchup.

Winters has risen to the occasion, especially in big moments, all season, contributing to the Tigers’ 4-1 record in one-score games and, especially if it comes down to the wire–as Iron Bowls tend to do– he’ll need to step up in a big way if the Tigers are to take down the Tide.

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