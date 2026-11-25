The Auburn Tigers are 7-4 entering the final weekend of the regular season, and currently riding a three-game winning streak into the Iron Bowl.

The latest College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night, and Alex Golesh’s squad was left out. Many speculated that Auburn would sneak into the top 25 ahead of its clash with now-No. 6 Alabama on Saturday, but the committee didn’t seem to agree.

However, after evaluating the teams ahead of Auburn in the bottom fifth of the rankings, Auburn’s absence doesn’t exactly make sense.

The top 17 contain seven four-loss teams, and the six squads that round out the top 25 all own four losses: No. 20 Florida (7-4), No. 21 Ohio State (7-4), No. 22 Ole Miss (7-4), No. 23 Missouri (7-4), No. 24 Washington (7-4) and No. 25 Nebraska (7-4).

Let’s break down every team’s wins and losses so far and compare it to Auburn’s resume this season.

No. 20 Florida

The Gators have certainly had a season full of ebbs and flows, starting the SEC slate with a 44-39 win over Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium before dominating now-No. 22 Ole Miss by 24 points the following week. They also went to Austin, Texas, and defeated the now-No. 3 Longhorns, 27-24, and took down now-unranked Kentucky earlier this month.

On the flip side, each of Florida’s four losses were by significant margins — at Missouri (45-17), South Carolina (38-19), Georgia (27-8) and Oklahoma (23-7). The one common opponent between Auburn and Florida is Georgia, a team that routed the Gators and lost to the Tigers at Sanford Stadium.

Yes, head-to-head does matter, so it’s reasonable for the Gators to be ranked above the Tigers.

No. 21 Ohio State

Ohio State dropped seven spots this week after falling to Nebraska on Saturday, and the Buckeyes have now lost three of their last four games.

After surrendering a considerable lead to lose to Texas in Week 2, Ohio State embarked on a five-game winning streak, including victories over now-No. 13 Iowa and now-No. 14 Indiana.

However, quarterback Julian Sayin suffered an injury in the Indiana win, and the Buckeyes haven’t been the same since he went down. In the last four weeks, they lost to now-No. 15 USC 30-18, now-No. 12 Oregon 41-28 and now-No. 25 Nebraska 31-28. Their one win in that stretch came against Northwestern at home, which currently sits at 6-5 overall.

No. 22 Ole Miss

The Rebels have fallen out of College Football Playoff contention in November after they were boatraced against Georgia 42-7 and fell to now-No. 17 Oklahoma 24-17.

Although it stands at 7-4, Ole Miss’ best win is likely either now-No. 23 Missouri or now-No. 17 Louisville in the season opener.

Ole Miss took down Auburn by 30 points on Halloween, and it boasts two wins over teams currently in the top 25 — and both sit outside of the top 15. On the flip side, Auburn has one win over a team currently in the field — No. 1 Georgia.

No. 23 Missouri

The final three spots contain teams whose case to crack the top 25 is extremely debatable, and it starts with Missouri.

Missouri holds just one win over a team currently in the top 25 — now-No. 20 Florida — and its only other SEC victories came against Texas A&M, Arkansas and Kentucky. The Tigers fell to Mississippi State by 7 points, Ole Miss by 28, Texas by 14 and Georgia by 27.

Once again, Auburn beat the team that, frankly, obliterated Missouri a few weeks ago. Additionally, Auburn boasts a better strength of schedule and strength of record than Missouri.

In a vacuum, Missouri’s best win came against Florida. Auburn’s best win is over the clear No. 1 team in the country — and the No. 1 team in the country absolutely dominated Florida at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in October.

No. 24 Washington

Now, it gets to a point that’s difficult for the selection committee to defend.

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Washington’s four losses were to Minnesota at home, now-No. 15 USC on the road, now-No. 13 Iowa at home and Penn State at home. Minnesota and Penn State are both currently 6-5.

However, the Huskies’ 27-24 win over now-No. 14 Indiana must’ve been enough for the committee to propel them into the top 25, which ended with a missed game-tying field goal by the Hoosiers. Washington also beat now-No. 25 Nebraska 17-10 on the Cornhuskers’ home turf.

Thus, Washington’s best win is over Indiana. The Hoosiers also lost to Ohio State in Bloomington, Ind., and their most impressive victory is likely over now-No. 15 USC.



Furthermore, Washington’s strength of record ranks No. 33 nationally, while its strength of schedule is listed at No. 41. In comparison, Auburn sits at No. 21 strength of record and No. 13 in strength of schedule.

And once again, Auburn holds the best win of any team in the FBS — and the Tigers did it between the hedges. Washington’s best victory is against Indiana, a squad that will likely miss the 12-team playoff.

No. 25 Nebraska

The Cornhuskers started the season 5-0, beating Ohio, Bowling Green, North Dakota, Michigan State and Maryland. Then, they lost four straight to Indiana, Oregon, Washington and Illinois.

Nebraska’s best performance of the year was its 31-28 victory over a struggling Ohio State squad that’s without its star quarterback. Outside of the win over the Buckeyes, the Cornhuskers’ only Big Ten wins are against squads that currently hold a combined record of 10-23. Michigan State is 3-8, Maryland is 4-7 and Rutgers is 3-8.

Similar to Washington, but slightly worse, Nebraska has a No. 36 strength of record and No. 38 strength of schedule.

So, what does this evidence convey?

There’s no argument that several of these six teams with an identical record to Auburn should be ranked ahead of the Tigers.

Florida and Ole Miss certainly make sense — after all, head-to-head results certainly matter. The Gators beat Auburn on the Plains, and the Rebels defeated the Tigers by 30 in Oxford, Miss., a few weeks ago.

But if the argument is based on two poor showings and two blowout losses, the same criteria should also be applied to Florida's wide margins of defeat, as the Gators lost to Missouri by 28, South Carolina by 19, Georgia by 19 and Oklahoma by 16.

However, the case for Ohio State, Missouri, Washington and Nebraska isn’t strong enough. From a wins-and-losses and resume standpoint, Auburn’s proof of concept outweighs that of these four teams.

The Tigers went into Athens, Ga., and took down the near-consensus No. 1 team in the country via 24 unanswered points after falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter.

Even after its loss to Auburn, Georgia is certainly the favorite on nearly every platform to win the national championship, as Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs have blown out every team they’ve faced since Oct. 17. Georgia beat Florida, Ole Miss, Missouri and South Carolina, which were all top-25 matchups at the time, and outscored their opponents by a combined 151-42.

Nobody in the country has a better win than Auburn, and the committee should properly take that into account. How does Nebraska’s one win over a Sayin-less Ohio State team at home trump Auburn’s win over the top team in the nation on the road?

Additionally, three of Auburn’s four losses have come to teams currently ranked inside the top 25 — now-No. 5 Tennessee, Florida and Ole Miss. Granted, the Tigers posted atrocious performances against the Rebels and now-unranked LSU, but Golesh and company have won every game in which they were favored.

That’s not an accomplishment every 7-4 team above Auburn in the new rankings can claim.

Finally, the Big Ten and the SEC aren’t comparable this season. The Big Ten has one team currently set to make the 12-team field — UCLA — while the SEC has four. Further, per FanDuel, all four of those SEC teams — Georgia, Texas, Alabama and Tennessee — have higher odds of winning the national title than the highest-favored Big Ten team — Oregon.

Does the committee not consider strength of schedule and quality of opponent? It must apply to all areas of the field, not just the top 12.

So, does Auburn’s ranking really matter at this point in the season?

Probably not. If anything, it could hurt Alabama. The Crimson Tide just fell three spots to No. 6, meaning a loss on Saturday to unranked Auburn could hurt their playoff chances more than a loss to a ranked opponent.



It’s more a matter of staying consistent and considering the indisputable facts — and nothing is more telling than winning the games Auburn is supposed to win and a victory over the nation’s No. 1 team on the road, which, by the way, might ultimately stand as Georgia’s only loss of the season.