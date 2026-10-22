Why Auburn Is A Popular Pick to Land Five-Star Edge Rusher After Maryland Coaching Fire

Even though we are only just now through the midpoint of the regular season, it is never too early to start thinking about transfer portal acquisitions, and the Auburn Tigers could have a big-time transfer coming in the offseason after Maryland’s recent head coaching fire.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Maryland had fired head coach Mike Locksley, an event that usually triggers a mass exodus of players–Auburn fans likely remember the number of departures that followed Hugh Freeze’s firing–and one key former Terrapin has several ties to the Plains: Zion Elee.

Elee, who was recruited in the class of 2026, was a five-star edge rusher who was rated as the third-best edge rusher in the 2026 class as well as the best in-class player from his home state of Maryland. Elee had interest from several top programs, and Auburn was heavily involved in his recruitment, but ultimately, he decided to stay in-state.

So far, with the Terrapins, Elee has played in all seven games, totaling 11 total tackles, eight solo tackles, two tackles for loss, four sacks and a whopping three forced fumbles.

Now, though, with his head coach now dismissed from the program, Elee will likely be looking for a new home ahead of the 2027 season, and Auburn is already a popular pick for the former five-star.

Why? It’s quite simple: the Tigers have, over the past few seasons, recruited quite well out of Elee’s former high school, St. Frances Academy. In fact, there are a few Tigers who are currently logging significant starting time who hail from St. Frances, including Bryce Deas, Blake Woodby and, perhaps most importantly for Elee, fellow edge rusher Da’Shawn Womack.

Womack is quite a bit older than Elee, though, graduating in the class of 2023, meaning that Elee was a freshman at the time that Womack was a senior. However, they would’ve been on at least one St. Frances squad together, and as two of the only five-star recruits St. Frances has produced, there is certainly a mutual understanding between the two that could draw Elee to the Plains.

Of course, as a former five-star, the competition for Elee will be quite competitive, though the Tigers may also be able to leverage the fact that they currently have a St. Frances recruit committed to the Plains for the 2027 class: three-star safety James Branch.

Though the high school connection will be, admittedly, far from the only factor in Elee’s eventual decision, in such a competitive battle, any small advantage can prove to be the difference. They’ll also be helped by the fact that, back when Elee was still in high school, DJ Durkin and company were quite heavily involved in his recruitment.

If the Tigers do, in fact, land Elee, they’ll have two former five-star St. Frances edge rushers to complement an already-strong defense.