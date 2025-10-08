Why Auburn is Keying on This Georgia WR
AUBURN, Ala.- As the Auburn Tigers (3-2) prepare to face the 10th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (4-1), defensive back Champ Anthony highlighted one Georgia player in particular, that could cause problems for the Tigers defensively.
“I like how multiple he is, he is very multiple like you can get the ball in his hands quick and fast and he got good speed down the field, he’s good with the ball in his hands. A lot of reverses out of Dillon Bell,” Anthony stated.
So far on the season, Bell has 11 receptions for 89 yards for the Bulldogs. In the rushing attack, he accounts for 42 yards on five carries and two rushing touchdowns. Although the numbers do not jump off of the page at you, the threat Bell poses is real.
Known for his blazing speed and being able to get to the edge in a very quick manner, Bell posted 68 yards on four receptions in Georgia's win over Kentucky last week, during which he scored two rushing touchdowns.
One of those came on a reverse near the goal line, something Auburn is focusing on this week.
“So every time we are keying him, we (are) thinking reverse or anything like that," Anthony explained. "He’s a great player. We just seen him take Kentucky down deep so we are watching out for that too.”
Although Bell poses a huge threat to Auburn, Anthony explained he isn’t the only one dangerous with the ball in his hands.
“Georgia has got a couple of guys that you have to be weary of. Zachariah Branch, you know, we seen what he did at USC and what he is doing this year," he said. "The tight ends are real good, physical blockers. So really just paying attention to everybody, keying on them and we will be good.”
Auburn will look to snap a two-game losing streak overall and an eight-game losing streak to Georgia on Saturday. Kickoff between the Tigers and the Bulldogs is set for 6:30 p.m. CST and will be televised on ABC.