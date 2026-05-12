Why Auburn Stands Out to Top-10 DL Prospect

The Auburn Tigers have produced several top defensive linemen over recent years, and DJ Durkin seems determined to make sure that trend continues. Recently, the Tigers took a step towards potentially keeping that dominance by offering Cory Cunningham, a top-10 defensive lineman in his class.

Cunningham is a four-star defensive lineman who hails from Providence High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, and he is currently rated as the 10th-best defensive lineman in the 2028 class as well as the fourth-best in-class player from the Tar Heel State.

After Cunningham received his offer, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with the top-rated lineman to talk all things Auburn.

“[What stands out to me about Auburn is] how dedicated they are to recruit the guys that they need and how they actually develop the guys they get,” he said. “Getting the offer went very well… it’s a true blessing to see that schools such as Auburn have a genuine interest in me and my style of play, and how I am just as a human.”

Cunningham has not quite put together a board of his top schools yet, though he maintains that Auburn has been showing him lots of attention.

“I would say Auburn is just on the same level as all the schools I’ve spoken to, all schools have been showing me lots of Love,” he said. “I’m planning on coming to the campus.”

As one of the top recruits in his class, Cunningham has his sights set on a goal that some may think to be impossible in the modern age, but he certainly has the skills to achieve it.

“[I want to] come in playing and starting as a True Freshman,” he said. “I want the coaches to know how fluent I am at my style of game, I’m not just a 3 technique, you can move me up and down the line, and I’ll execute my mission no matter what.”

Cunningham could be a massive pickup for a Tiger 2028 class that has yet to land a recruit. Though the Tigers have not had any massive (pun only slightly intended) defensive lineman pickups in recent years, four of their 10 highest-rated all-time recruits have been defensive linemen, so there is certainly a tradition to uphold on the Plains.

However, Cunningham already holds offers from a litany of top programs, including Georgia, Indiana, Miami, Ohio State and more, so it will certainly be a dogfight to land one of the highest-rated recruits in the 2028 class.

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