Why College Football Analyst J.D. PicKell Believes Auburn Could Go 5-0 to Start 2026 Season



The general consensus among fans of the Auburn Tigers is mostly clear: start the season with a winning record ahead of the team’s first bye week in Week 6.

That appears to be no easy task, as the Tigers will face Baylor, Southern Mississippi, Florida, Vanderbilt and Tennessee to open their season, but On3’s J.D. PicKell believes the Tigers may be a sleeper pick to start the season undefeated.

“I think we are sleeping, just a little bit,” he said, “on how frisky Auburn is positioned to be early on in their schedule.”

PicKell’s two major arguments for this claim break down into what many would expect: offense and defense. Offensively, he believes that Auburn’s ‘strong wi-fi signal’ could prove to make the difference compared to less experienced offenses, while he expects Auburn’s defense to, yet again, contend among the best in the nation.

The idea of a ‘strong wi-fi signal’ on an offense may a new one for many Auburn fans, but the concept is quite simple. The Tigers brought over 10 offensive players from USF last year, all of whom have at least a year of experience together. PicKell highlighted the connections between Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown and his center, Cole Best, as well as several other key pieces.

“Auburn will not have a warm-up, offensively,” he said. “A lot of guys who have played together [transferred in from USF]. know the system… you’re not having to work through the day one install. You’re not having to figure out the nuances of where Chas Nimrod is going to be, you already know where he’s going to be.”

This aspect certainly strengthens the idea that Auburn’s offense could come out of the gate playing at a higher level than many would expect, especially given the fact that most of these players were in the AAC a year ago today. The idea of fewer growing pains and more time to establish game plans and strengthen concepts certainly bodes well for the Tigers, though Golesh has stated that the group still has a good way to go before they will be ready for SEC play.

Defensively, PicKell’s argument for the first five games is, ironically, the opposite of his argument for Auburn’s offense. Simply, every single team that the Tigers are set to play in the first five games of their season has a new quarterback, but most do not have Brown’s advantage of bringing over several players from their prior offenses.

PicKell believes DJ Durkin’s defense will be able to capitalize on these weaknesses, especially if Brown and the Tigers’ offense can get a good number of points on the board to act as a cushion for the defense and pressure for the opposing offense.

“If Auburn is able to be more together offensively and apply some pressure to the opposing first-year quarterback, advantage Auburn every single time,” he said. “You give DJ Durkin a lead to play with, against a first-year starting quarterback, okay. Advantage DJ Durkin.”

So, though the Tigers are set for a difficult stretch at the start of their season, particularly in their matchups with Florida, Vanderbilt and their first true road game in week five at Tennessee, they certainly have the pieces, experience and advantage to make the most of those matchups. Even if the squad does drop a game along that stretch, as long as it is in an SEC matchup, the Tigers will still be well-poised to have a stellar season, especially by the standards Hugh Freeze set.

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