Former Auburn QB Cam Newton Slams Panthers, Steve Smith Claps Back
Auburn legend Cam Newton never minced words, always speaking his mind whether anyone needed to hear it or not. Now due to his recent comments, he ran afoul of Steve Smith, his former Carolina Panthers teammate and former All-Pro wide receiver.
During an interview on Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter's podcast, Newton went into serious details about his thoughts on the Panthers. More specifically, those first days as he walked into the locker room, and later what he managed to learn.
Scathing Insight
Newton chose not to hold back, which he rarely has ever done. Yet, when you read the quotes and then watch the video, some nuance needs application, but the thought remains.
"My issue is, when I was the first pick, I went into a locker room of losers," Newton said. "Guys didn't know how to win. Guys didn't know how to prepare. It was a culture shock for me. The games don't mean a lot to a lot of people in the league like you would expect. It's just money. Not everybody has capabilities to be impact players."
If you parse this quote, several thoughts should readily flow to mind. The "locker room full of losers" comment feels exceedingly unnecessary. Granted, the team did finish the previous season 2-14. However, what did Newton expect? When a team finishes 2-14, by most metrics, they are not a good team.
However, that same team was 12-4 just two years prior to the bottom falling out and was 64-48 in the seven years combined before 2010. The Carolina Panthers had a winning culture.
Additionally, a locker room of Greg Olsen, Steve Smith, Deangelo Williams, Jonathan Stewart to name a few, calling them losers feels like an Olympic-sized stretch.
Honesty is one thing, but delusion remains another. Saying the players are just there for the money is a weird comment. Would Newton suggest that they play for free? Now, some players will mail it in for the paycheck, especially in a lost season, but others would not.
And it’s not like Newton is immune to making a business decision.
Smith Rebuttal
Pro Bowl wideout Steve Smith took to social media to reply to Newton. The two played in Carolina together for three seasons, where Smith enjoyed two 1,000-yard seasons and 15 touchdowns. Smith speaks from a place of team pride. Years before Newton arrived, the Panthers stood minutes from a Super Bowl title.
"I've watched & listened from a far as U CameronNewton talk about Panthers," Smith posted on X. "None of us are perfect. Yes We were 2-14 before you blessed us w ur presence. The way you have talked about Panthers lately I'm very disappointed. I wish u nothing but the very best. I'm done!!!"
Smith's ability to fire back should not surprise anyone since he maintains a reputation like Newton for outspokenness. As large as the NFL fraternity is, some former players run in similar circles.
Overview
This squabble among franchise greats undermines a little of what they accomplished together. In the same vein, while Smith and the organization appear close, Newton cannot share the same feeling.
Petty slights and hurt feelings litter the landscape. Both men are proud players that gave their bodies to the game of football, sacrificing for the greater good. Now, this rift looks rather serious and can be mended by someone being the adult in the room.