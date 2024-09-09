Former Auburn Tigers Star Suffers Potential-Season-Ending Injury
Former Auburn football defensive tackle Derrick Brown suffered what could be a season-ending knee injury in the Carolina Panthers' week one 47-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
According to a report on Monday by Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, he has damage to his meniscus, which will require surgery. The timeline for his absence will be determined after the surgery.
Brown’s injury is a major blow to the Panthers to start the season, who are already struggling to rebuild. He is coming off a career year, where he set an NFL record for total tackles at the defensive tackle position.
Along with the record for tackles, Brown also set a career his for QB hits (15) and had 2.0 sacks and an interception in 2023.
The Panthers took Brown seventh overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He started all 17 games the last-two seasons. It’s not a surprise that the Panthers signed him to a four-year, $96-million deal, with more than $63-million guaranteed, back in April.
Timing is everything.
Brown played at Auburn all-four years of his collegiate career, playing in 53 games and starting 39 of 40 games after his freshman year.
He was a member of the 2017 Auburn team that beat both No. 1 Georgia and No. 1 Alabama in the regular season to earn a spot in the SEC Championship Game. This is their only appearance since 2013.
During his senior season in 2019, Brown was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year and earned First Team All-SEC Honors. He earned Second Team honors in his junior year as well in 2018.
The Pro Football Writers Association named him to the All-Rookie Team in 2020 and he was named to his first Pro Bowl last season.