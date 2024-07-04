Freshman Kensley Louidor-Faustin has Tools to Thrive with Auburn Tigers
Hidden among the loaded Auburn University backfield, a man that embodies the new generation of Auburn defensive backs looks to make a name for himself. Freshman DB Kensley Louidor-Faustin strolls onto The Plains, looking to make an immediate impact.
In recent years, Auburn has sent a plethora of defensive backs to the NFL including DJ James, Nehemiah Pritchett, and Jaylin Simpson last year. They all possess an intangible quality that enhances their complete approach to the game.
Historical Lineage
From an aggression standpoint, Auburn defensive backs really show no reticence about hitting or tackling. In fact, they relish the opportunity to smack a wideout. If you sit and think, names like Junior Rosegreen and Smoke Monday conjure up visions of wideouts laying on the field like deflated bouncey houses.
Even this group, Kayin Lee loves to jar the ballcarrier, divorcing him from the ball in a violent manner. Louidor-Faustin's demeanor will fit right in that group. Football is a game of physicality mixed with a proper mental approach.
Haitian Pride
Louidor-Faustin represents his ancestry well. A proud Haitian-American, he exemplifies the dedication and toughness that lives up to the standard of his fellow countrymen. From Elvis Dumervil to Cliff Avril to Antonio and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, the mindset to not only play hard but work tirelessly at your craft is the common thread that runs through the island nation's American football legacy.
Louidor Faustin, from a football standpoint brings the aggressive approach to not only coverage but tackling. Considering the arduous circumstances and path needed to not only get to, but survive in America, Louidor-Faustin brings that same drive to the field.
Versatility
Although labeled as a corner, Louidor-Faustin flashed the ability to slide in at safety and the STAR spot. Correspondingly, he brings the same approach to those positions as he does with corner. In his mind, the ball is his and anyone attempting to catch it will need to see him on the field. Yet, behind the burgeoning physicality, a high school National Honor Society student can diagnose the play.
More importantly, Louidor-Faustin shows enough twitch and burst to play any secondary spot. Additionally, in high school, he demonstrated capable ball skills that can knock the ball away or secure the interception.
Overview
For a freshman, cracking the starting lineup on a SEC defense remains the toughest job in college football. Similarly, Kensley Louidor-Faustin will battle for game reps. However, he's someone who understands that some of the toughest battles occur away from the football field.
Also, in the game of life, he appears extraordinarily prepared for the season ahead. Now, with that said, his first season at Auburn will test his game both internally and externally.