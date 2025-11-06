Key Names Listed as Out on Auburn Injury Report
The Auburn Tigers on Wednesday released their first injury report of the DJ Durkin era ahead of Saturday's matchup against Vanderbilt.
The injury report, or “availability report,” as it’s officially known, was first put into effect by the SEC last season, and is a requirement for SEC teams ahead of each SEC matchup on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday before kickoff.
All weekday reports are required to be released by 7 p.m. CST, and gameday reports must be released no later than 90 minutes before kickoff, or 1:30 p.m. CST this Saturday, in this case, for the Tigers.
Kickoff between the Tigers and Commodores is officially listed to take place at 3 p.m. CST this Saturday, and it’ll be broadcast on SEC Network.
Auburn Tigers Wednesday Injury Report
- LB Elijah Melendez - Questionable
- DL Jourdin Crawford - Questionable
- K Connor Gibbs - Questionable
- TE Brendan Frazier - Questionable
- CB Champ Anthony - OUT
- WR Horatio Fields - OUT
- WR Sam Turner - OUT
- CB Donovan Starr - OUT
- OL Connor Lew - OUT
Anthony Hits the IL Again
Champ Anthony has had a rough go of it in his college career, especially as it relates to injury. The transfer junior exited last year’s Arkansas game with a freak leg injury, ending his first season out of junior college.
This year hasn’t been any easier for Anthony, as he’s missed or been limited for a large part of the Tigers’ 2025 season with a thumb injury, forcing the star cornerback to play in a cast. Now, he’s sidelined again with yet another leg injury.
Though the university hasn’t announced exactly what the injury is, Anthony had to leave the Kentucky game on crutches with an injury to the same leg that ended his season last year. He’s not expected to play another game this season, so he’ll likely miss out on playing for interim Auburn head coach DJ Durkin.
Star Auburn Linebacker Ruled Questionable
Elijah Melendez has been quite impressive for the Tigers in his first year on the squad, boasting 22 tackles and an interception as well as a sack. He’s listed as the Tigers’ eighth-best defender on ESPN despite his status as a true freshman, and will likely be instrumental for the Tigers in years to come.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, though, Melendez is listed as questionable for the team’s upcoming matchup with an apparent head injury. Similar to Anthony, the Tigers have yet to share quite what ails Melendez, but he was not dressed for Tuesday’s practice.
Will these Injuries Hurt Auburn’s Defensive Prowess?
Auburn’s one of three FBS teams that haven’t allowed more than 24 points in a game. The other two are No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana, proof that the Tigers’ defense can compete with the best despite offensive struggles.
The issue for the Vanderbilt game, though, is that few offensive stars are even listed anywhere on the report: Connor Lew is likely the most significant name on the list, but Kail Ellis has stepped up marvelously in his place. Defensively, though, the Tigers will be without two key pieces of their attack, so those left will have to step up if Auburn is to take down a dominant Vanderbilt.
The good news for the Tigers is that players like Xavier Atkins, Bobby Jamison-Travis, Keldric Faulk and Kaleb Harris are all at 100%, so though the defense will need to fill some gaps, DJ Durkin certainly has the pieces to do so.
Kickoff between the Tigers and Commodores will take place at 3 p.m. CST in Nashville, and it’ll be broadcast on ESPN.