Auburn Adds Young Offensive Lineman Via Transfer Portal

The Auburn Tigers added another piece to their offensive line room as they continue to rebuild it. According to On3's Jeffrey Lee, they have signed an interior offensive lineman from Akron, Kenneth McManus.

He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Coming out of high school, McManus was a consensus three-star recruit. He was ranked in the top-200 played among his position but was also a top-10 player out of Washington, DC. About 13 months after he signed on with Akron for his freshman year, he's now signed in the SEC with Auburn.

McManus played in all 12 games for the Zips last season as a freshman, starting half of those games at left guard. He allowed one sack and 14 pressures in 271 opportunities, according to Pro Football Focus.

Of the 34 additions that Auburn has made through the transfer portal, McManus is the eighth among offensive linemen. Cole Skinner and Cole Best, who transferred over from USF, are the other two members of this group who are listed as interior offensive linemen. The remaining are listed as offensive tackles.

The round out who have signed on with the Tigers, Jack Leyrer (Stanford), TJ Hedrick (Ole Miss), Jacob Strand (Oregon State), Joseph Simmons (James Madison), Stanton Ramil (Michigan State) are bound for the Plains. Earlier this month, they retained Kail Ellis, who took on the role of the starting center after Connor Lew got hurt. Lew is bound for the draft, meaning that Ellis has a chance to retain this role as well.

Meanwhile, seven have departed from Auburn on the offensive line via the portal. A notable departure is offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin, who signed on to play at Florida State.

