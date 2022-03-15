Auburn Elvis picks riders from the 2021-22 college equestrian season to make the most loaded lineup possible.

The end of the college equestrian regular season brings the usual basket of All-Conference and All-American awards, but have you ever wondered what THE ultimate equestrian lineup would look like?

Fortunately, I have the answer: Auburn Elvis’ 2022 College Equestrian Loaded Lineup.

The premise is simple | pick the best five riders in each of the sport’s four events and assemble the most loaded lineup possible. After compiling stats from over 1,700 head-to-head matchups, here is that lineup:

Equitation Over Fences

Kelby Kane | UT Martin

Kelby’s senior year for the Skyhawks was a great one. She registered a 13-2 record and was honored with the Most Outstanding Performance award a whopping five times.

Emma Kurtz | Auburn

The Ohio senior has been a standout for the Tigers her entire career. Emma boasts an 11-2-1 record in the event this season, with three MOPs to her credit as well.

Hayley Mairano | Georgia

The 5th-year Senior has capped off a stellar career for the Bulldogs with an 8-2 event record, and a pair of MOP awards this season as well.

Ava Stearns | Auburn

The junior from Massachusetts has been a mainstay in the Tigers’ Jumping Seat lineups most of her career. This season she posted an 11-3 Fences record, earning MOP honors fours of those times.

Jordan Wicklund | Delaware State

The Hornet sophomore’s 10-1 record was one of the highest winning percentages in the nation. Jordan also had one MOP award to her credit this season.

Equitation on the Flat

Ellie Ferrigno | Auburn

The sophomore from Connecticut posted a 9-2-1 record this season and also earned an eye-opening four MOP awards.

Sierra Gundersen | UC Davis

Sierra anchored the Aggies’ Jumping Seat squad and scored an impressive 7-1 record in her junior season.

Hope King | Oklahoma State

The junior from South Carolina was a mainstay in the Cowgirls’ lineup this season, recording an 8-3 record, and four MOP awards.

Jordan Toering | Georgia

Jordan’s sophomore season has been one to remember for the Virginia native. She notched a 9-2 record, with three MOP awards.

Sydnie Ziegler | Oklahoma State

Syndie put together an amazing senior season, with an impressive 7-2 record in the event, and a MOP award as well.

Horsemanship

Nya Kearns | SMU

Nya’s sophomore season brought in a bounty of points for the Mustangs. The Illinois native posted a 10-1-1 record overall and took home four MOP awards as well.

Jessica McAllister | TCU

The Connecticut sophomore was a consistent points leader for the Horned Frogs this season. Jessica posted a 13-2 record, with three MOP awards.

Taylor Searles | Auburn

The Tigers had reason to celebrate when Taylor returned for her 5th year. The Arizona native registered the only undefeated record among the top riders, going 10-0-1, with one MOP award as well.

Olivia Tordoff | Auburn

The Ohio junior rode to a 9-2 record for the Tigers this season and brought home a staggering eight MOP awards.

Mallory Vroegh | SMU

Mallory’s senior campaign helped anchor the Mustangs’ Western squad, scoring an 11-2 record, and also took home three MOP awards.

Reining

Courtney Blumer | Georgia

The Bulldog senior rode to a 6-1-1 record in the event and saw her awarded MOP once this season for her outstanding performance.

Natalie Gydesen | South Dakota State

Natalie’s 9-1 Reining record led the nation in overall winning percentage. The Jackrabbit junior also earned one MOP award as well.

Jenna Meimerstorf | Baylor

The junior from Arkansas anchored a powerful Bear Reining squad, posting an 8-1-1 record, and also earned one MOP award.

Andie Pratt | Baylor

Andie’s junior season saw her post an exceptional 7-1-1 Reining record, and earn one MOP award.

Grace Wilson | Delaware State

Grace’s senior season registered a 7-2 record for the Hornets. In addition, the North Carolina native won the event’s MOP award four times.

The Single-Discipline Loaded Lineup

NCEA equestrian also includes a division of teams who only compete in the Jumping Seat discipline. Not wishing to leave out their deserving group of riders, here’s my Single-Discipline Loaded Lineup as well:

Fences

Devyn Looney | SUNY New Paltz

The sophomore from Connecticut anchored the Hawks’ Fences squad with a 4-4 record and earned 2 MOPs.

Paige Kennedy | Sweet Briar

The Virginia freshman was a leader among a high-powered Vixen roster, registering a 4-3 record this season.

Alyssa Kinney | Sacred Heart

Alyssa led the nation with her undefeated 5-0-1 record over Fences.

Kelley McCormick | Lynchburg

Kelley led the Hornets’ Fences squad with a 6-5 record and one MOP award.

Caroline Warren | Bridgewater

The Eagle freshman rode to a 4-2 record this season, with one MOP to her credit.

Flat

Katherine Atherton | Sweet Briar

The Virginia freshman turned in an undefeated 4-0-1 record on the Flat, with one MOP award as well.

Lilly Bove | Sacred Heart

Lilly earned the nation’s only perfect record among riders with at least five meets ridden. She also won MOP honors once as well.

Kacie Freeburg | Sweet Briar

Kacie’s 6-2 record was among the nation’s best. She also earned two MOPs this season as well.

Kelley McCormick | Lynchburg

The New Hampshire sophomore rode to a 7-4 record for the Hornets.

Alanna Ryan | SUNY New Paltz

The 5th-year rider from New York earned a 4-3-1 record for the Hawks

