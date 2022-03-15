Auburn Elvis’ 2022 College Equestrian Loaded Lineup
The end of the college equestrian regular season brings the usual basket of All-Conference and All-American awards, but have you ever wondered what THE ultimate equestrian lineup would look like?
Fortunately, I have the answer: Auburn Elvis’ 2022 College Equestrian Loaded Lineup.
The premise is simple | pick the best five riders in each of the sport’s four events and assemble the most loaded lineup possible. After compiling stats from over 1,700 head-to-head matchups, here is that lineup:
Equitation Over Fences
Kelby Kane | UT Martin
Kelby’s senior year for the Skyhawks was a great one. She registered a 13-2 record and was honored with the Most Outstanding Performance award a whopping five times.
Emma Kurtz | Auburn
The Ohio senior has been a standout for the Tigers her entire career. Emma boasts an 11-2-1 record in the event this season, with three MOPs to her credit as well.
Hayley Mairano | Georgia
The 5th-year Senior has capped off a stellar career for the Bulldogs with an 8-2 event record, and a pair of MOP awards this season as well.
Ava Stearns | Auburn
The junior from Massachusetts has been a mainstay in the Tigers’ Jumping Seat lineups most of her career. This season she posted an 11-3 Fences record, earning MOP honors fours of those times.
Jordan Wicklund | Delaware State
The Hornet sophomore’s 10-1 record was one of the highest winning percentages in the nation. Jordan also had one MOP award to her credit this season.
Equitation on the Flat
Ellie Ferrigno | Auburn
The sophomore from Connecticut posted a 9-2-1 record this season and also earned an eye-opening four MOP awards.
Sierra Gundersen | UC Davis
Sierra anchored the Aggies’ Jumping Seat squad and scored an impressive 7-1 record in her junior season.
Hope King | Oklahoma State
The junior from South Carolina was a mainstay in the Cowgirls’ lineup this season, recording an 8-3 record, and four MOP awards.
Jordan Toering | Georgia
Jordan’s sophomore season has been one to remember for the Virginia native. She notched a 9-2 record, with three MOP awards.
Sydnie Ziegler | Oklahoma State
Syndie put together an amazing senior season, with an impressive 7-2 record in the event, and a MOP award as well.
Horsemanship
Nya Kearns | SMU
Nya’s sophomore season brought in a bounty of points for the Mustangs. The Illinois native posted a 10-1-1 record overall and took home four MOP awards as well.
Jessica McAllister | TCU
The Connecticut sophomore was a consistent points leader for the Horned Frogs this season. Jessica posted a 13-2 record, with three MOP awards.
Taylor Searles | Auburn
The Tigers had reason to celebrate when Taylor returned for her 5th year. The Arizona native registered the only undefeated record among the top riders, going 10-0-1, with one MOP award as well.
Olivia Tordoff | Auburn
The Ohio junior rode to a 9-2 record for the Tigers this season and brought home a staggering eight MOP awards.
Mallory Vroegh | SMU
Mallory’s senior campaign helped anchor the Mustangs’ Western squad, scoring an 11-2 record, and also took home three MOP awards.
Reining
Courtney Blumer | Georgia
The Bulldog senior rode to a 6-1-1 record in the event and saw her awarded MOP once this season for her outstanding performance.
Natalie Gydesen | South Dakota State
Natalie’s 9-1 Reining record led the nation in overall winning percentage. The Jackrabbit junior also earned one MOP award as well.
Jenna Meimerstorf | Baylor
The junior from Arkansas anchored a powerful Bear Reining squad, posting an 8-1-1 record, and also earned one MOP award.
Andie Pratt | Baylor
Andie’s junior season saw her post an exceptional 7-1-1 Reining record, and earn one MOP award.
Grace Wilson | Delaware State
Grace’s senior season registered a 7-2 record for the Hornets. In addition, the North Carolina native won the event’s MOP award four times.
The Single-Discipline Loaded Lineup
NCEA equestrian also includes a division of teams who only compete in the Jumping Seat discipline. Not wishing to leave out their deserving group of riders, here’s my Single-Discipline Loaded Lineup as well:
Fences
Devyn Looney | SUNY New Paltz
The sophomore from Connecticut anchored the Hawks’ Fences squad with a 4-4 record and earned 2 MOPs.
Paige Kennedy | Sweet Briar
The Virginia freshman was a leader among a high-powered Vixen roster, registering a 4-3 record this season.
Alyssa Kinney | Sacred Heart
Alyssa led the nation with her undefeated 5-0-1 record over Fences.
Kelley McCormick | Lynchburg
Kelley led the Hornets’ Fences squad with a 6-5 record and one MOP award.
Caroline Warren | Bridgewater
The Eagle freshman rode to a 4-2 record this season, with one MOP to her credit.
Flat
Katherine Atherton | Sweet Briar
The Virginia freshman turned in an undefeated 4-0-1 record on the Flat, with one MOP award as well.
Lilly Bove | Sacred Heart
Lilly earned the nation’s only perfect record among riders with at least five meets ridden. She also won MOP honors once as well.
Kacie Freeburg | Sweet Briar
Kacie’s 6-2 record was among the nation’s best. She also earned two MOPs this season as well.
Kelley McCormick | Lynchburg
The New Hampshire sophomore rode to a 7-4 record for the Hornets.
Alanna Ryan | SUNY New Paltz
The 5th-year rider from New York earned a 4-3-1 record for the Hawks
