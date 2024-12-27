Auburn Loses former Starting Offensive Tackle to Transfer Portal
For the second time, an Auburn offensive lineman has decided to enter the transfer portal; this time being offensive tackle Percy Lewis according to multiple reports.
Lewis joins E.J. Harris as the second member of Auburn’s offensive line to enter the portal. Harris announced his decision to do so on Dec. 2.
Lewis, a 6-foot-7, 355-pound senior, was only a member of the Tigers for one season. He started at left tackle against New Mexico, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Georgia and Missouir. Lewis was named to PFF’s team of the week following Auburn’s season-opening win over Alabama A&M.
Lewis would struggle as the 2024 season went along, however, and was eventually benched. He logged- just 308 snaps on the season, and was the lowest graded offensive tackle with at least 50 snaps on the team according to PFF.
Lewis joined Auburn as a three-star transfer and the No. 8 offensive tackle in the portal according to 247Sports. Prior to his one season at Auburn, Lewis spent two years at Mississippi State where he played in 25 games and started eight of them.
Before arriving in Starkville, Miss., Lewis was a four-star JUCO prospect, the No. 2 JUCO player overall and the No. 1 JUCO offensive tackle in the 2022 class according to 247Sports.
Auburn has added two four-star offensive tackles through the portal in Mason Murphy and Xavier Chaplin from USC and Virginia Tech respectively. Chaplin is considered the No. 3 offensive tackle in the portal, and Murphy comes in at No. 5 according to 247Sports.
Additionally, the Tigers added four offensive lineman in their 2025 haul of high school prospects.
Auburn currently has the No. 4 portal class, placing the Tigers behind Texas Tech, LSU and Ole Miss.
Click here to read about the 18 players who have announced their intention to transfer from Auburn as well as keep track of the Tigers’ activity in the portal.