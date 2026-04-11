Tahaad Pettiford Makes Surprising Decision on Auburn Future

In a move that may be quite surprising to many fans of the Auburn Tigers, Tahaad Pettiford has announced that he will be returning to the Plains for his third year of eligibility, per a post on Auburn Basketball’s X page.

“I have unfinished business,” he said, via a joint Auburn basketball post with 247Sports on Instagram. “I am coming back to finish what our Final 4 team started.”

Pettiford signed with the Tigers on Nov. 8, 2023, as a four-star point guard who was ranked as the third-best point guard in the class and the second-best player from the state of New Jersey.

The lefty, who was the sole returner from last year’s Final Four run, has had quite a bit of speculation surrounding his future, as some said he would transfer while others asserted that he would go to the NBA Draft.

After a sophomore slump of sorts, in which Pettiford’s field goal percentage and three-point percentage decreased, Pettiford was much less likely to take his chances with the draft, so many believed he would transfer to a new program in the interest of playing with a different squad or under a different coach.

Pettiford is the fourth player to announce 100% intent to stay on the Plains, joining Simon Walker, Kevin Overton and Sebastian Williams-Adams. Elyjah Freeman was formerly on that list, as he was the first to state he was planning on staying in Auburn, but seemingly changed his mind yesterday and announced he would, in fact, be entering the Transfer Portal.

The young guard was a sixth man of sorts in the Tigers’ Final Four roster, taking a back seat to top names like Miles Kelly and Denver Jones, though he assumed more of a true point guard role in his second year with the Tigers.

Compared to his 2024-25 season, Pettiford’s numbers increased in assists, blocks and free throw percentage, though his overall shooting percentages were down. This tracks, as Pettiford had a bit of an inconsistent year with the Tigers, but when he was on, he was on.

Pettiford’s keystone performance in the 2025-26 season came against the then-21st-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks, in which the sophomore put up 29 points on 11-18 shooting, tacking on a near-season high seven assists for good measure.

As it stands, Auburn’s 2026-27 lineup may look something like this, pending any major changes: Tahaad Pettiford at the point guard position, NIT MOP Kevin Overton as the shooting guard, Sebastian Williams-Adams and a potential transfer as forwards and new Auburn commit Narcisse Ngoy at center.

Whatever the lineup does look like at the end of the day, though, one thing is clear: Auburn fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as their biggest name will be staying on the Plains for another year.

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