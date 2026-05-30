Steven Pearl Gives Brief Update on Key Auburn Basketball Commit Mantas Rubštavičius

Though the Auburn Tigers have been quite successful in this year’s basketball offseason, particularly in recruiting and transfer acquisition, things may be getting a little shaky on the Plains. Namely, Mantas Rubštavičius, who was hailed as one of the Tigers’ best offseason acquisitions, has yet to sign with the Tigers despite his commitment.

“I can’t speak on it right now,” Auburn head coach Steven Pearl said during SEC spring meetings. “But as soon as we’re able to, we’ll put a comment out there.”

Rubštavičius committed to Auburn exactly two weeks ago.

NEWS: Mantas Rubštavičius has committed to Auburn, Tadas Bulotas of The Team tells DraftExpress.



The 6'8 24-year-old brings extensive experience in the EuroLeague, EuroCup and Lithuanian national team.



DX's No. 1 international wing prospect committing to the NCAA route. pic.twitter.com/d78ary5QMj — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 15, 2026

In many cases, a two-week period in between committing and signing would not be a highly-talked-about issue, but in the wake of the NCAA’s new guidelines surrounding former professionals, things could be getting dicey as it relates to getting Rubštavičius on the Plains as a student-athlete.

Though the NCAA’s new guidelines were largely taken to mean that the league is cracking down on situations like that of Charles Bediako, or even LSU’s current roster makeup, they could be having an effect on Rubštavičius’ commitment. Some feared that these new guidelines would also result in a crackdown on international professionals, of whom Auburn’s roster has many.

Many speculate that those already signed to a roster will be grandfathered into the new rule, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Even if it is true that players will keep their eligibility if they were already signed when the new guidelines came into effect, that certainly does not help Rubštavičius’ case. However, it could prove helpful for other Tigers, including French big man Narcisse Ngoy, who signed with the Tigers on March 31, just over three weeks before the new guidelines were released.

It is hard to imagine the Tigers are doing anything but fighting for Rubštavičius if NCAA regulations are, in fact, the issue, but Rubštavičius could also be having cold feet about coming to the States to play, or even for Auburn specifically.

Of course, this is all speculation, but in the modern landscape of college basketball, it seems as if no narrative is too outlandish to be possible.

As it stands, Rubštavičius is still projected to be the Tigers’ starter at small forward, a position he would share with Adam Olsen. Of the Tigers’ big pickups in this offseason, Rubštavičius was one of the most highly anticipated, so if his engagement with the Tigers falls apart, things could get interesting on the Plains.

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