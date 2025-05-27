Auburn Tigers Take Next Step in Defending Their National Championship
CARLSBAD, Calif. – The only team to shoot below par in all four rounds, defending champion No. 1 Auburn finished second in stroke play to easily advance to Tuesday’s match play quarterfinals at the NCAA Championship at the Omni La Costa Champions Course.
“Really proud of them,” Auburn coach Nick Clinard said. “That ultimately probably leaves us the No. 1 team in the country going into match play. It resets tomorrow. What we’ve done the rest of the year means nothing, but I’m really happy for the guys and proud of them. They work so hard and I’m glad to see them play well.”
Arizona State (-14) finished first in stroke play, two shots ahead of Auburn. Also advancing to match play are Florida (-9), Oklahoma State (-1), Oklahoma (E), Texas (+5), Virginia (+9) and Ole Miss (+11).
Sophomore Jackson Koivun shot a 2-under-par 70 Monday to finish stroke play tied for fourth at -6, securing his PGA Tour card by earning his 20th point in the PGA Tour University Accelerated program.
“It feels great,” said Koivun, who intends to remain on the Plains for his junior season in 2026. “I knew it was coming, but to get it done, I had to fight for it and play well today and was able to do that. It feels awesome.”
“It’s a weight lifted off his shoulders,” Clinard said. “We’re excited he’s coming back to college. It’s the right decision for him as he continues to grow and mature mentally, physically and emotionally, and ultimately get ready for the Tour when the time is right.”
Ole Miss junior Michael La Sasso won the individual NCAA title, finishing at 11-under, two shots clear of Texas A&M’s Phichaksn Maichon (-9).
Sophomore Josiah Gilbert delivered Auburn’s lowest score on Memorial Day, a 4-under-par 68.
“Pretty impressive. What a great round by Josiah,” Clinard said. “He’s a big-time player. He’s still learning the game. He’s coming into his own, he’s extremely talented and gifted.”
All five Tigers finished in the top 50 in stroke play, with Brendan Valdes (-1) next after Koivun at 15th. Gilbert’s blistering final round catapulted him 28 positions to 18th while sophomore Cayden Pope climbed eight spots Monday to finish 38th. After leading Auburn in round three on Sunday, senior Carson Bacha finished 44th.
“It felt great to get a good one off today,” Gilbert said. “I had some bits and pieces of some good stuff the first three days. I pieced it together today, which was great. Hopefully get the putter a little bit hotter still. I haven’t holed much all week, but I’m striking it a lot better. It’s great to move into match play again and get a chance to do what we’ve been working toward this whole year with the team. Ready for the challenge of the next two days.”
That challenge begins Tuesday at 8:50 a.m. CT when the Tigers, the No. 2 seed in match play, meet No. 7 Virginia in a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal, which Auburn won 3-1-1.
“We’ve got to reset what we did in stroke play and go show them who we are,” Koivun said. “If we all go play well, I’m sure we can hopefully get it done.”
“They’re a great team,” Clinard said. “They’ve got some Tour players on their team, and they’ve got a great coaching staff. They’ll be a tough out. We’re going to have play our best.”
2) No. 1 Auburn vs. (7) No. 10 Virginia
8:50 a.m. CT - Cayden Pope vs. Maxi Puregger
9 a.m. CT Jackson Koivun vs. Josh Duangmanee
9:10 a.m. CT Carson Bacha vs. Ben James
9:20 a.m. CT Brendan Valdes vs. Paul Chang
9:30 a.m. CT Josiah Gilbert vs. Bryan Lee