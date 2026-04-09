Auburn to Host Argentina, Lionel Messi in Historic Match at Jordan-Hare Stadium

The beloved home of the Auburn Tigers’ football team will soon be elevated to a national fútbal stage.

World Champion Argentina is set to face Iceland on Tuesday, June 9, inside Jordan-Hare Stadium at 7:30 p.m. CDT, according to a release from Auburn Athletics on Thursday.

The event is part of the Road to ‘26 initiative presented by Turkish Airlines, leading up to the World Cup in North America this summer, and it will mark the first international soccer match in the history of Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The world’s game is coming to Jordan-Hare Stadium THIS SUMMER, as part of the Road To ’26 tour ⚽️🏟️



The Plains welcome Argentina 🇦🇷 vs 🇮🇸 Iceland on June 9! Join us and be part of this historic event 🔥



ℹ️ https://t.co/CPvSFryisi#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/MxTFGLzQI8 — Auburn Tigers (@AuburnTigers) April 9, 2026

“To have the reigning FIFA World Cup champions choose Auburn as the site of their last match before defending their title represents a tremendous achievement and an incredible opportunity for Auburn Athletics and Auburn University,” Auburn athletics director John Cohen said. “This exhibition between Argentina and Iceland will bring worldwide attention and exposure to Auburn and our community.”

Jordan-Hare Stadium has hosted college football games, concerts, and high school football matchups previously, but one of the nation’s most iconic venues is now set to draw an international crowd to see who many believe to be the best soccer player in history.

Argentina currently sits at third in the latest FIFA world rankings, and the club boasts a plethora of world-renowned athletes such as Lionel Messi, eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and one of the world’s most recognizable players.

“We look forward to the exhibition between Argentina and Iceland and to welcoming visitors from around the world to experience Auburn’s world-class hospitality,” Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said. “Athletic events have long been an economic driver for our community, boosting our local retailers, restaurants and hotels while providing a way for fans to have a special experience together in the heart of our city. We appreciate the hard work of Auburn Athletics and Auburn University in bringing this event to Auburn.”

The Road to ‘26 is a series of high-profile soccer matches promoted by Unified Events and Florida Citrus Sports. The effort began in March and features other big soccer brands such as Brazil, France, Colombia, and Egypt.

Tickets for the match are set to start at just $45 and will go on sale on April 15 at 9 a.m. CDT, or fans may register for exclusive pre-sale access at Roadto26.com.