No. 2 Prospect in Alabama Sets Commitment Date, Names Auburn as Finalist

If there is one thing the Auburn Tigers have done right over the past few years, it is their linebacker core, and DJ Durkin and company seem bent on making sure that trend continues in future seasons. On Friday, Isaac McNeil announced two major items in his recruitment: his top four schools and his official commitment date.

McNeil is a 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker who hails from Vigor High School in Mobile, Ala., right in Durkin’s backyard. A four-star prospect, McNeil currently ranks as the sixth-best linebacker in the 2027 class as well as the second-best player from his home state of Alabama.

McNeil’s final decision will come down to four schools, all of which have a major chance to go big this year: Auburn, Alabama, Florida and Georgia. He also announced that he will be committing live on the Rivals YouTube channel on June 2, just over a week from the release of his top four.

NEWS: Four-Star LB Isaac McNeil is down to Alabama, Auburn, Florida, and Georgia, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’2 215 LB will announce his commitment June 2nd LIVE on the Rivals YouTube Channel



He’s ranked as a Top 85 Recruit in the 2027 Rivals300https://t.co/I9spacqid2 pic.twitter.com/Mm2oPfDrLF — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 22, 2026

Currently, On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine lists Auburn as the favorite after a prediction from Steve Wiltfong in favor of the Tigers from February.

If McNeil lands at Auburn, as predicted, he would have some of the best linebacker talent in the country to learn from and develop under as he makes strides to become the next great Auburn linebacker.

Currently, Auburn boasts one of the best linebacker groups in the country, headlined by All-SEC first-teamer Xavier Atkins, who had a breakout sophomore campaign with the Tigers after transferring in from LSU ahead of the season.

Additionally, the Tigers have Demarcus Riddick, a former SEC All-Freshman teamer, Elijah Melendez, who put up 19 tackles and a sack in his freshman season with the Tigers, Bryce Deas, Shadarius Toodle and more, all of whom could prove to be incredible mentors and development pieces in McNeil’s future, provided he commits to the Tigers.

Waiting in the wings is new Auburn commit Kareem Palmer, who committed to the Tigers this past Sunday after Big Cat Weekend. McNeil’s potential Auburn classmate currently stands as the 24th-best linebacker in the class, and the two could wreak havoc together if the duo is meant to be.

Interestingly, McNeil has four more visits scheduled, but only one before his official commitment date: his visit to Auburn on May 29. He will also visit Texas A&M on June 5, three days after he commits, Florida on the 11th and Alabama on the 19th. He visited Georgia just over a week ago, on May 15.

It certainly seems as if McNeil is Auburn’s to lose, but anything can happen as the chaos of recruiting drags on.

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